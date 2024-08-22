JSW MG Motor India Joins Hands with Galgotias University to Nurture Engineering Talent

NewsVoir Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 22: JSW MG Motor India and Galgotias University, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to equip students with modern skills and practical experience in the automotive industry. This collaboration is a key initiative under the MG Nurture Program, designed to bridge the gap between industry and academia by fostering job-ready skills among students. The program is specifically designed for students in Mechanical, Electrical & Electronics, and related engineering disciplines. The MG Nurture program's CAEV (Connected, Autonomous & Electric Vehicle) course will offer students at Galgotias University the chance to explore the internal workings of electric vehicles. This course will provide practical insights through the automobile engineering curriculum. Through this strategic collaboration with over 40 colleges, JSW MG Motor India aims to upskill more than 100,000 students. The program not only focuses on electric vehicles but also covers Autonomous and Connected Vehicles, enhancing the education of engineering and diploma students across India.

The brand is also involved in skilling and upskilling initiatives. In a bid to enhance this dedication, JSW MG Motor India has introduced EVPEDIA, a pioneering EV education platform. EVPEDIA aims to offer extensive digital resources to educate and promote EV adoption across India.

Speaking about MG Nurture, Yeshwinder Patial, Senior Director - Human Resources, JSW MG Motor India said, "Through our MG Nurture partnerships, we're not only enhancing the skills of future professionals but also creating a robust knowledge framework for students. By working with institutions nationwide, we provide practical, hands-on courses that equip students with the experience they need for successful careers in the automotive industry."

Dr Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "This collaboration with JSW MG Motor India is a significant step forward in our mission to provide our students with industry-relevant education. The MG Nurture program will not only enhance our students' technical skills but also their employability, making them ready for the challenges of the future automotive industry. We are committed to fostering such partnerships that align academic excellence with industry needs."

This collaboration highlights the dedication of both Galgotias University and JSW MG Motor India to enhance employability and offering cutting-edge industry training to future professionals.

SAIC Motor, a global Fortune 500 company with a presence in over 100 countries and JSW Group (India's leading conglomerate with interests across B2B and B2C sectors) formed a joint venture - JSW MG Motor India Pvt. Ltd. in 2023. The joint venture aims to build a smart and sustainable automotive ecosystem while continuing to stay focused on developing a diverse portfolio of vehicles to give car buyers better access to advanced technologies and futuristic products with attractive value propositions. JSW MG Motor India Pvt. Ltd. is committed to introducing world-class technology, strengthening the manufacturing landscape, best of innovation across its business operations and generating significant employment opportunities through extensive localisation.

Founded in the UK in 1924, Morris Garages vehicles were world-famous for their sports cars, roadsters, and cabriolet series. MG vehicles were much sought after by celebrities, including British Prime Ministers and even the British Royal Family, for their styling, elegance, and spirited performance. The MG Car Club, set up in 1930 at Abingdon in the UK, has thousands of loyal fans, making it one of the world's largest clubs for a car brand. MG has evolved into a modern, futuristic, and innovative brand over the last 100 years. Its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat, has an annual production capacity of 1,00,000 plus vehicles and 6,000 direct and indirect employees. Driven by its vision of CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric) mobility, the innovative automaker has augmented across-the-board 'experiences' within the automobile segment today. It has introduced several 'firsts' in India, including India's first Internet SUV - MG Hector, India's first Pure Electric Internet SUV - MG ZS EV, India's first Autonomous (Level 1) Premium SUV - MG Gloster, the Astor- India's first SUV with personal AI assistant and Autonomous (Level 2) technology, and MG Comet - The Smart Electric Vehicle.

Galgotias University, sponsored by Smt. Shakuntala Educational and Welfare Society and situated in Uttar Pradesh, is a prominent institution dedicated to academic excellence. With NAAC A+ accreditation in its first cycle, the university offers a wide array of over 200 programs across 20 schools spanning Polytechnic, Undergraduate, Postgraduate, and PhD courses. Consistently ranked among India's top universities, Galgotias University is recognized for its innovative approach, achieving "Excellent" status in the ARIIA Ranking 2021. Since 2020, Galgotias University has received the highest 4-star rating from the Ministry of Education Innovation Cell (MIC) for promoting innovation and start-ups on campus. Along with highest QS 5 Star rating in Teaching, Academic Development, Innovation, Employability and Facilities.

