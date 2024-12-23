JU 2024 National Art Exhibition and Camp Kicks Off at Jain University

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 23: Jain University, in collaboration with Jain School of Design and Shantamani Kala Kendra, successfully commenced the JU 2024 National Art Exhibition and Camp, a groundbreaking initiative celebrating the transformative power of art. The camp is underway at 24 Divine Live Art Gallery, School of design, media and creative arts, JAIN (Deemed- to-be- University), Bengaluru from 22nd to 24th December.

Bringing together 60 artists from various corners of India, the event will feature 100 unique art forms and numerous live art demonstrations across three days of artistic immersion. The thematic focus on Karnataka will emphasise art's role in uniting communities and fostering cultural and economic development.

The day one of the event was graced by luminaries like Vijay Achrekar, Renowned Artist from Mumbai; Krishna Setty, Eminent Artist from Bengaluru; Srinivasulu IFS, Commissioner, Ayush Department; and Pa Sa Kumar, Senior Artist and Chairman, Karnataka Lalita Kala Akademi.

Highlighting the initiative's purpose, Dr. Chenraj Roychand, Chancellor of Jain (Deemed-to-be-University) said, "This initiative marks a significant step in strengthening the relationship between art, society and economic growth, establishing Jain University as a beacon for cultural innovation."

Avinash D Kate, Dean of Art and Design at Shantamani Kala Kendra, said, "The JU 2024 National Art Exhibition and Camp is a milestone in our commitment to fostering creativity. By showcasing Karnataka's rich artistic heritage and including participants from the North East, we celebrate India's cultural diversity and artistic brilliance."

Inaugurating the camp, C.S. Krishna Shetty, a National Award-winning artist and former Chairman of the Central Lalit Kala Academy, New Delhi, emphasized the transformative power of art in fostering unity and bridging societal divides. He highlighted the importance of students harnessing their innate artistic talents to express their emotions and showcase their creativity.

One of the standout participants at the Art Camp is Rajendar Amkam from Solapur, celebrated for his distinctive weaving art that transforms into mesmerizing portraits. A self-taught artist, Amkam has received a National Award, two Maharashtra State Awards, and six district-level honours. His exceptional work has been exhibited internationally in Australia and France, as well as at the prestigious "Make in India" initiative, where it garnered acclaim from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the President of Sweden.

The event will not only celebrate artistic heritage but also empower artists through recognition and economic opportunities. Attendees left inspired by the unique cultural and artistic narratives presented.

Shantamani Kala Kendra is envisaged as the fulcrum for liberal education in the University offering educational programmes in Fine Arts, Design, Media, Creative Ars and Performing Arts, besides promoting and amalgamating various traditional and modern art forms. From time immemorial, these forms have been referred to as Lalit Kala. Shantamani Kala Kendra derives its name and inspiration from the former Chief Mentor of the JAIN Group of Institutions, the late Professor Shantamani, who was instrumental in developing and instituting the Ph.D. and post-graduate programmes in Performing Arts. In addition, Dr. Shantamani designed a unique course relating to Mind Management and Human Values, which is today being offered to all undergraduate students of the University.

To know more visit www.jainuniversity.ac.in/finearts/#shantamani.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)