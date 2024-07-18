Justdial Reports Highest-ever Quarterly Revenue and Net Profit, Marking 13.6 per cent and 69.3 per cent YoY growth, Respectively for Q1 FY 25

NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18: India's leading local search engine, has reported its highest-ever financial results, demonstrating exceptional growth and robust financial health for the first quarter of FY25. The company achieved a record revenue of Rs. 280.6 crores, marking a significant 13.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase, underscoring its commitment to delivering top-tier digital solutions to businesses and consumers nationwide. Justdial's effective cost control measures and revenue optimization strategies are underscored by its highest ever operating EBITDA, which stood at Rs. 80.6 crores, a 119.8 per cent YoY growth. This contributed to the company achieving a net profit of Rs. 141.2 crores during the quarter, the highest ever for any quarter in Justdial's history, reflecting a substantial 69.3 per cent YoY increase.

The impressive financial metrics highlight the substantial value Justdial provides to its users and business partners. The platform has effectively addressed the daily local search needs of users while offering businesses the visibility to grow their businesses. This quarter, Justdial's network of active businesses expanded notably, reaching a total of 44.9 million. The platform also attracted its highest ever quarterly visitors at 181.3 million, adding 10 million users from previous quarter. As of now, Justdial boasts 198.2 million images and 149.1 million reviews against various businesses.

Shwetank Dixit, Chief Growth Officer of Justdial, commented, "Justdial's highest ever revenue and a 69% YoY growth in PAT demonstrate our ability to drive strong financial performance in a highly competitive market. We've prioritized delivering exceptional value to our stakeholders, including shareholders, users, and businesses. Our dedication to providing in-depth search content has empowered users to make informed decisions, while our platform continues to be a powerful digital marketing tool for businesses.

We remain focused on identifying new growth opportunities and managing costs. We're excited about our emerging low-cost customer acquisition channels, which hold the potential to significantly improve margins over time. As we look ahead, we are committed to innovation, including the integration of generative AI to further elevate user experiences. We are proud of our journey so far and are confident about exceeding expectations in coming quarters."

Despite challenges from vertical players, Justdial, an industry veteran, continues to adapt and innovate, defending its position as the leading search platform across local search categories. Some of the strategic initiatives taken by Justdial has been:

Leveraging Generative AI: Justdial has been building internal teams to leverage Generative AI to improve productivity as well as user experience. Some areas where generative AI is successfully deployed are assisting users in writing reviews and providing users with review summaries or product descriptions for decision-making. By efficiently using Gen-AI to replace a lot of manual work on image creation and image processing, Justdial has been able to create information at a much faster pace.

B2B: Continues to be a focal area for Justdial. In Q1, Justdial has been seeing continuous growth in revenue from this segment. It is primarily driven by initiatives focussed on enhancing B2B product content quality and much-improved user/vendor experience. B2B will remain a focus area in subsequent quarters with dedicated teams working to achieve higher growth in B2B. Gen-AI has helped vendors in creating their service catalogues easily without much hindrance.

Category-focused initiatives to bring depth and help users extract more value from Justdial. Some of these initiatives include booking appointments with astrologers, detailed information about doctors practicing at Hospitals, Service catalogues in Spa and salons etc.

New sales channels: The company has been experimenting with new low-cost and high margin sales channels to acquire customers. Justdial's new self-sign-up flow has made it easier for vendors to subscribe to the plan that works best for them. In addition, Justdial has leveraged client success stories in campaigns across multiple digital platforms to drive consumer interest and generate sales leads.

These advancements ensure users receive valuable and enriched content, improving their overall experience on the platform.

For further details and a comprehensive breakdown of Justdial's initiatives and achievements, please visit our Investor Relations page or contact our media relations team.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)