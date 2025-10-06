KaarTech Turns 20: From Humble Beginnings to a Global Powerhouse in Digital Transformation

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 6: Twenty years ago, KaarTech was just a vision. What began as the dream of four friends has today grown into a powerhouse with a presence in more than 15+ global locations, partnering with over 450+ customers globally, delivering 3,300+ successful projects and powered by 2,500+ employees across diverse sectors. Along the way, KaarTech has earned recognition as a Great Place to Work for the 4th time, reflecting its commitment to building a culture where client success and employee growth thrive together.

Reflecting on this milestone, Maran Nagarajan, Global CEO & Founder of KaarTech, said, "At KaarTech, our vision has always been to go beyond being just a service provider. We aspire to be a dependable and trusted partner that creates lasting value for all. Our enduring mission is to remain a socially responsible corporate entity that instills pride, joy and accomplishment in every interaction with customers, employees, stakeholders and society, and we are committed to upholding it forever."

This vision came to life at the company's annual leadership meeting, "Kaar Infinite", a celebration that reflects the belief that growth, ambition and progress truly have no limits. The three-day summit brought together more than 200 leaders from 6 countries for an experience of inspiration and recognition. The program opened with cultural performances, celebrated achievements, honoured over 150 employees across multiple categories and launched the company's first Coffee Table Book - a reflection of its values, milestones and the spirit of collaboration that defines KaarTech. Highlights also included CEO's keynote and an innovative IPO pitching game, Flight 2027, that showcased the entrepreneurial energy within the organization. At its core, "Kaar Infinite" was a heartfelt tribute to the four friends turned founders - Maran Nagarajan, Ratnakumar Nagarajan, Gaurdian George and Selva Kumaran, whose trust, vision and relentless pursuit of excellence have shaped KaarTech into the global enterprise it is today.

As KaarTech looks to the future, the focus is clear. In the near term, the company aims to move toward a public listing, a bold milestone in its growth journey. Yet beyond numbers, the founders' dream is to build KaarTech into an enduring institution, one that goes beyond quarterly results and stands as a beacon of resilience, dependability and trust. This is not just about growth but about creating something timeless that will continue to deliver pride, purpose and value for generations to come!

