Kaayu Rituals, UK-Backed, Launches in Delhi to Redefine Wellness and Self-Care

New Delhi [India], March 4: UK-based holistic wellness brand Kaayu Rituals officially entered the Indian market with a launch at Bikaner House, introducing a ritual-first, science-led approach to self-care. The evening was graced by the presence of renowned actresses Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure, who attended as special guests. The launch also marked the unveiling of the brand film and featured a classical Kathak recital by Moumala Nayak, disciple of Pandit Birju Maharaj, reflecting the brand's emphasis on mindful, heritage-led wellbeing.The Moonlight Band performed live at the event, adding a vibrant and soulful musical element to the evening.

Kaayu Rituals offers a curated range including the Hormone Balance Elixir, Gut Restore Capsules, Calm & Sleep Formula, Immunity Boost Capsules, and functional Herbal Tea Blends. They also have Sacred Skin essentials such as the Kumkumadi Face Serum and Kumkumadi Night Cream, along with Root & Rise botanical haircare formulations.

The Kaayu Herbal Tea Bar was a standout success, with guests appreciating the functional infusions and taking curated tea packs home extending the ritual beyond the evening. The experiential zones emerged as the highlight of the launch, with the thoughtfully curated Nani-Dadi Wall, interactive Pause Booth, and the reflective "Letter to Yourself" influencer installation drawing strong engagement.

The brand is founded by Preeti Choudhary, who brings over 18 years of experience across global regulatory affairs and compliance in MedTech and Pharmaceuticals. Drawing on her work with Pro-Business Consulting Limited (PBC), a UK-based healthcare consulting firm, Kaayu Rituals applies healthcare-grade benchmarks in safety, formulation transparency, and quality assurance to the consumer wellness category.

With preventive wellbeing, hormonal health, and stress management emerging as key consumer priorities, the brand aims to reposition self-care as a structured daily discipline rather than an occasional intervention.

Preeti Choudhary, Founder & CEO, Kaayu Rituals, said, "Kaayu Rituals is not just a brand or another business decision for me. It is the natural evolution of everything I have believed in. My work in healthcare taught me the importance of rigour and accountability. My roots taught me the value of ritual. This launch in India feels deeply personal because it brings those two worlds together."

This is not a brand.

This is a promise.

Born from love.

Built to heal."

Following its debut, Kaayu Rituals announced plans for a phased pan-India rollout, with a focus on building awareness around ritual-led preventive care and structured wellbeing routines.

About Kaayu Rituals

Kaayu Rituals is a UK-based, ritual-first wellness brand focused on preventive, structured self-care. Rooted in traditional botanicals and supported by modern scientific and regulatory frameworks, the brand offers guided routines across inner wellness, skincare, haircare, and herbal infusions. Kaayu Rituals applies healthcare-level benchmarks in safety, transparency, and compliance to everyday wellness.

Website: www.kaayurituals.com

