Kansai Nerolac and All Nippon Airways Unveil 'Sorakash', an Exclusive Shade Card Celebrating the Indo-Japanese Sky

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24: Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited (KNPL), one of the leading Paint companies in India, has announced the launch of Sorakash, by Kansai Nerolac and All Nippon Airways, an exclusive shade card or colour catalogue created in collaboration with All Nippon Airways (ANA). This initiative marks a strategic Indo-Japanese collaboration that strengthens Kansai Nerolac's Japanese credentials and highlights the cultural values of trust, quality, innovation and technology that is shared by both brands.

Named by blending Sora (sky in Japanese) and Akash (sky in Hindi), Sorakash features 85 shades inspired by the varied moods and colours of the sky. With hues of yellow, orange, blue, grey, white and red, the new palette brings All Nippon Airways' heritage together with Kansai Nerolac's expertise in colour innovation and offers customers a collection that is both emotionally resonant and culturally rooted. The concept also reflects the deeper cultural parallels between India and Japan, including craftsmanship, harmony and respect for nature, which are woven into the spirit of the palette.

The foundation of Sorakash lies in today's evolving consumer preferences. Homeowners increasingly seek differentiated and travel inspired shades that reflect their personality and lived experiences. As global exposure shapes their aesthetic choices, Sorakash brings a curated slice of Japan into Indian homes, crafted through a collaborative Indo-Japanese lens.

Hirokazu Kotera, Executive Director, Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited, said, "Sorakash is more than just a shade card. It reflects the precision, beauty and deep respect to nature, values that are deeply embedded in Japan. With this range, we want consumers to experience the serenity, depth and emotion of the sky inside their homes. With our strong Japanese lineage, we are proud to bring this unique Indo-Japanese collaboration to life. Partnering with All Nippon Airways, known for its philosophy of 'Inspiration of JAPAN', allows us to naturally reinforce the Japanese values of trust, quality, and innovation while strengthening our differentiation in an increasingly competitive market."

Mr. Shigeru Ishimoto, General Manager of All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd., Mumbai Branch, said, "We are honored to announce our collaboration with Kansai Nerolac. ANA upholds the 'Inspiration of Japan' and provides a high-quality experience. The values of quality and innovation pursued by Kansai Nerolac are aligned with our objectives. Though in different sectors, both companies share a dedication to the best customer experience. Utilizing Kansai Nerolac's brand, this partnership will elevate ANA's recognition in India. We are confident this collaboration will lead to the growth of both brands."

As part of the Sorakash launch, consumers will also have the opportunity to win free return flight tickets to Japan, as a gesture of appreciation for choosing Kansai Nerolac and placing their trust in the brand.

Kansai Nerolac continues to strengthen its position as it anticipates strong consumer interest in Sorakash, particularly through its NXTGEN painting services, where curated colour collections play a decisive role in purchase choices.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)