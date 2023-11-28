Karan Daga Led Raipur-Based Coworking Startup FirstUp Raises Funding of 2 Crores; Targets 10000 Seats in the Next 18 Months

PRNewswire

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 28: FirstUp, which is Chhattisgarh's largest coworking space with 250+ operational seats and an occupancy of 70 per cent plus, has just raised its seed round of Rs 2 crores at a valuation of Rs 20 Crores from a bunch of angel investors from India Angel Fund.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Karan was attending the CHESS Startup event at Rungta College Bhilai and took the initiative to approach Rahul Narvekar who was a speaker at the event. Narvekar then called him to Delhi and connected him to a bunch of Angels and mentored Karan on his pitch and business plan, which helped him secure his investment.

A first generation entrepreneur, Karan saw the opportunity early this year and started FirstUp with a small centre of 2000 Sq Ft in Civil Lines.

Today, FirstUp has 250+ seats in Civil Lines just next to the Governor House and is expanding into a full fledged building with about 750+ seats coming soon.

Having managed offices and flex spaces in its service portfolio, FirstUp serves enterprise clients, small businesses and individuals as well.

Also, Karan plans to expand with more centres in the city soon and also other areas in the state and other states.

Coworking in India has seen a massive revival post COVID with Wework India being the only bright spot amongst the global meltdown. This is especially true in the fast-growing Tier-2, Tier-3 and beyond cities of India.

Karan is looking at partnerships with real estate players for future growth and also looking to hire talent for community building and partnerships.

About FirstUp

FirstUp is the largest coworking space in Chhattisgarh, a venture by a very dynamic first-generation entrepreneur, Karan Daga. With managed office and flexi work spaces and first-of-its-kind shared studio as a service offering for creators, FirstUp serves enterprise clients, small businesses, solo-preneurs and gig economy professionals too. In a very prime location in Civil Lines neighbouring the Governor House, FirstUp is fast expanding into a full-fledged building to match the ever-growing demand of a vibrant coworking space and community.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2285887/Karan_Daga_FirstUp_Chattisgarh.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)