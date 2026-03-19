KARM Group Expands Across Multiple Sectors Through Tech Innovation and International Alliances

SMPL

New Delhi [India], March 19: KARM Group has entered a decisive phase of strategic expansion under the leadership of its Founder and CEO, Maanav Dahuja, and Co-Founder and COO, Kashish Goyal. The organization is steadily strengthening its footprint across technology, marketing, international partnerships, and employment generation, marking an important milestone in its journey as a diversified and future-focused enterprise.

With a clearly defined growth roadmap in place, the Group is building an integrated, multi-sector ecosystem designed to deliver scalable and sustainable impact.

Tech Innovation & The MANAV Mission

At the center of KARM Group's expansion is its rapidly evolving technology vertical, focused on developing next-generation digital solutions integrated with GPT-based systems. A key initiative within this roadmap is the MANAV Mission, inspired by the innovation-driven vision championed by Narendra Modi. The mission aims to leverage artificial intelligence to create operational efficiency, support digital transformation, and enable businesses to adopt intelligent systems at scale. Through this technology division, the Group is building digital infrastructure that helps organizations automate key processes, improve performance, and operate more efficiently in an increasingly competitive global environment.

Marketing Vertical Expands with PR & Production Launch

Under the leadership of Director Kashish Goyal, the marketing division has witnessed significant structural expansion. As part of this growth, the Group is preparing to launch two major initiatives.

The first is a dedicated Public Relations agency focused on strategic brand positioning, high-authority media placements, and reputation management.

The second is a full-scale production house that will deliver cinematic and performance-driven content designed to strengthen brand visibility and support measurable business growth.

This expansion reflects the Group's core philosophy that marketing must contribute directly to business outcomes, rather than simply generating impressions.

Global Expansion & International Investment

Global initiatives are being led by Founder and CEO Maanav Dahuja, who is actively building international alliances, strengthening investor relations, and guiding cross-border expansion strategies. Strategic engagements across key global markets have helped the Group build international collaborations while opening new avenues for growth.

Maanav Dahuja's entrepreneurial journey began with grassroots business experience in sectors such as door-to-door sales, rice exports, textiles, and automotive trade. Early in his career, he worked directly with kiryana stores and retail networks, gaining firsthand exposure to customer behavior and real-world market dynamics.

These early experiences helped shape a practical and execution-focused approach to business, which continues to influence the Group's strategy today.

Diverse Industry Presence

KARM Group currently works with clients across a wide range of industries, including:

- Textiles

- Automotive

- FMCG

- Steel

- Jewellery

- Media

This diverse industry presence highlights the Group's ability to adapt its solutions across multiple sectors while supporting business growth in different market environments.

KARM BABA has partnered with Trapurantak Farmer Producer Company Limited to strengthen India's agricultural ecosystem through direct market access, transparent pricing, and stronger supply chains.

Supported by Trapurantak's network and partnerships with Patanjali Fertilisers, the initiative aims to reduce intermediaries and build a scalable, reliable agri-trade system.

The collaboration focuses on creating a transparent bridge between farmers, markets, and global buyers to drive sustainable growth.

$2 Million Valuation in Six Months

Within just six months of operations, the company has achieved a valuation of $2 million. This milestone reflects growing investor confidence in the organization's leadership, structured business model, and long-term growth potential.

Structured Leadership & Strategic Execution

The Group operates under a clearly defined leadership structure designed to ensure clarity in roles and efficient execution.

National networking and domestic expansion initiatives are led by Director Kashish Goyal, while international relations, investor engagement, and global expansion strategies are overseen by Founder and CEO Maanav Dahuja.

This leadership model allows both leaders to focus on their respective areas while maintaining alignment on the organization's overall vision and direction.

Employment Generation & Economic Impact

As the Group expands across technology, marketing, PR, production, and global business verticals, it is also creating new employment opportunities across multiple domains. Leadership places strong emphasis on skill development, youth empowerment, and structured hiring as key components of long-term growth.

The organization's multi-vertical strategy is expected to generate both direct and indirect employment opportunities, contributing to India's broader entrepreneurial and economic ecosystem.

Founder & CEO Statement

Founder and CEO Maanav Dahuja said: "At KARM BABA, we believe in the spirit of karm, consistent action with purpose. Our clients work closely with us because we do more than provide services. We guide businesses on how to grow and scale sustainably across industries.

Our platform will become significantly more automated over the next three to four months, allowing us to improve efficiency and deliver stronger outcomes for our clients.

Through initiatives like 'Tu Karam Kar' on the KARM KARO PODCAST, we aim to inspire action-driven entrepreneurship and encourage a culture of execution that can contribute to the growth of the Indian economy.

Our vision is to build an organization where technology, global partnerships, and media infrastructure work together as integrated growth engines. This phase of expansion is focused on creating systems that generate long-term value, support employment, and help Indian enterprises compete globally."

About KARM BABA VENTURES PVT LTD

KARM BABA VENTURES PVT LTD operates across technology, marketing, media, and business development verticals. The organization focuses on innovation, strategic brand growth, and international market integration, positioning itself as a forward-looking enterprise committed to sustainable expansion and measurable impact.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)