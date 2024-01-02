Sponsored Content

Kautilya Academy Achieves Success in MPPSC Examination

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 5:00 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 2: Kautilya Academy has once again raised the flag of success in the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) examination. The recently released results of the MPPSC have witnessed remarkable achievements by the students of the institution. Out of the 220 students from Kautilya Academy, who appeared in the MPPSC examination, 12 secured positions among the selected 24 Deputy Collectors.

Shreedhant Joshi, the Managing Director of the academy, expressed that Kautilya Academy has consistently reached new heights of success in competitive exams. The tradition of excellence has been upheld since the MPPSC 2019 results, where the academy continued its legacy. In this year's examination, out of the 487 candidates selected, 220 belonged to Kautilya Academy, with approximately 80 students listed in the waiting list.

The academy played a pivotal role in guiding toppers like Priya Pathak, Pooja Soni (ranked third), and Simi Yadav in achieving success in the MPPSC examination. Out of the 24 Deputy Collectors selected, 12 are from Kautilya Academy. Celebrating the success of the students, Shreedhant Joshi addressed them by cutting a cake and encouraged them to consider their selection not just as success but as a stepping stone to become better officers serving the nation and fulfilling their duties towards society.

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 5:00 PM IST

