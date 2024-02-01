KFin Technologies and Equalifi Celebrate Excellence in Alternative Investments with Indian Thought-Leaders 2024

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1: KFin Technologies Limited ("KFin"), a leader in investor and issuer solutions, in partnership with Equalifi, successfully hosted the first-ever Indian Alternative Investment Summit 2024. This prestigious event celebrated the achievements of leaders in the Indian Alternative Investments (AIF) sector. The highlight of the occasion was the unveiling of 'Indian Thought Leaders 2024,' a report honoring the distinguished individuals who have significantly contributed to the industry. The summit not only recognized these thought leaders but also provided a platform for discussing the growth and future of alternative investments in India.

The event, graced by KFintech's MD & CEO Sreekanth Nadella and MV Nair, Chairman and Non-Executive Director, celebrated luminaries across various sectors including Fund Raising, Compliance, and Technology. The inaugural Thought Leaders List featured notable figures, including Vineet Sukumar, Co-Founder & MD of Vivriti Group; Amit Gupta, Group Compliance Officer, ASK Investment Managers; Hemant Daga, Co-Founder & CEO Neo Asset Management; Santoshi Kittur, Chief Technology Officer at 360 One; Hemal Mehta, Chief Financial Officer at Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors, Sapna Prabhakaran, Executive Director and Head of Marketing & Corporate Communications, Avendus; Hrishikesh Parandekar, Senior Partner at Alpha Alternatives; Rajeev Saptarshi, Director and Chief Operating Officer at Kotak Investment Advisors; Siddarth Pai, Founding Partner at 3one4 Capital; and Vineet Rai, Founder, The Aavishkaar Group. The event also featured enriching discussions and presentations, reflecting the vibrancy and growth of the alternative investment industry in India.

Expressing his thoughts, Sreekanth Nadella, MD and CEO, KFintech, said, "The Indian Alternative Investment initiative aligns with our vision of championing innovation. These thought-leaders embody the spirit of innovation and excellence that drives our industry forward. We are proud to recognize and celebrate their accomplishments, which have had a profound impact on the alternative investments landscape in India."

Aditya Gadge, Founder of Equalifi, said, "This collaboration with KFin Technologies highlights our shared goal of acknowledging the transformative role of thought leaders in the Indian financial sector. We're proud to be part of this journey."

Alternate Investment Funds (AIFs) that invested in private markets have in the last decade (2013-23) generated a 13.5 per cent alpha over the public market index (S & P BSE Sensex TRI), a new report by CRISIL Market Intelligence and Oister Global showed. With the alternative investment landscape in India witnessing unprecedented growth KFintech launched its innovative solutions including the XAlt platform, which aims to revolutionize fund administration for Alternative Investment Funds.

Equalifi, a global membership network for financial professionals, strives to advocate and represent the financial services industry's diverse interests. This collaboration underscores both organizations' commitment to fostering excellence and innovation in India's evolving financial landscape.

