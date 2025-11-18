Kikkoman Establishes the Kikkoman Centre for Chinese Cuisine to Promote Gastronomic Excellence in Collaboration with Key Indian Culinary Leaders

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18: Kikkoman Corporation is set to announce the establishment of the Kikkoman Centre for Chinese Cuisine (KCC) to promote gastronomic excellence in India in partnership with prominent leaders of India's culinary community. The aim is to explore and enrich India's long-standing love for Chinese cuisine and foster the next generation of culinary professionals, further developing India's globally recognised food culture. The KCC will operate without a specific physical base, conducting its activities through an online platform and multiple events.

Background and Vision

Chinese cuisine in India has evolved over many years into the uniquely Indian Chinese (or Indo-Chinese) style that enjoys wide popularity across the country. However, this unique development has resulted in a lack of standardisation and systematisation of recipes and cooking techniques, posing challenges to the consistency of culinary quality and the development of chefs. The KCC will address these issues and usher in a new era for Chinese cuisine in India.

Founding Members

The KCC is founded by the esteemed owners, chefs, and the president of a culinary association who are all leading figures in the Indian culinary scene. These members are set to usher in a new dynamic to Chinese cuisine in India.

- Manjit Gill (President, Indian Federation of Culinary Associations and Kikkoman Industry Advisor)

- Joel Huang (The Executive Chef, Eau Chew, Kolkata)

- Kabir Advani (Managing Partner, Berco's, Delhi)

- Osamu Mogi (Representative Director and Senior Executive Corporate Officer, Kikkoman Corporation)

KCC's Core Mission

The KCC will operate based on three core missions to support the growth of the Indian Chinese culinary world:

- Provide a Platform for Information Dissemination and Education: Share specialised knowledge on the history, techniques, and ingredients of Chinese cuisine. It will also offer a platform for chefs to connect and refine their skills.

- Identify and Nurture Talent: Provide dedicated support and networking opportunities to discover and cultivate young chefs, nurturing the next generation of culinary stars.

- Elevate Quality: Establish a chef evaluation and certification system to drive further exploration and innovation, ultimately contributing to the enhancement of the quality of Chinese cuisine.

Key Activities

To achieve its goals, the KCC will undertake the following activities:

Knowledge Platform Development:

- Launch an official website and Instagram account to regularly disseminate specialized information (history, techniques, recipes, trends, etc.) related to Chinese cuisine.

Talent Development and Networking Events:

- Host the annual 'KCC Insight Forum' to hold discussions on the future of Chinese cuisine in India.

- Organize regular 'KCC Workshops' for young and professional chefs to advance their skills.

- Hold competitions to discover future star chefs.

Establishment of a Certification System:

- Introduce a chef certification system to support the professional growth of Chinese cuisine chefs and culinary students in India by evaluating and certifying their skills and knowledge. This system will feature a range of qualifications, from beginner levels, proving foundational knowledge and cooking skills, to advanced levels, certifying professional expertise.

Logo Concept

The logo is inspired by the wok, a symbol of Chinese cuisine, with the trajectory of a flame representing the convergence of Indian and Chinese food cultures. The colourful palette expresses the diverse future of food.

Chef Ryosuke Tamura of the Michelin-starred restaurant Itsuka in Japan will serve as a KCC Advisor, providing expert perspective on content planning and technical guidance. The KCC plans to continuously invite renowned experts from India and abroad to join as advisors, further broadening the scope of its activities.

The founding members shared their expectations for the KCC:

Manjit Gill, President, Indian Federation of Culinary Associations: "For many years, Chinese cuisine in India has developed uniquely, and with the establishment of the Kikkoman Centre for Chinese Cuisine, we have a wonderful opportunity to systematically organize this knowledge and techniques and pass it on to the next generation. The KCC will be an invaluable mechanism for Indian chefs to acquire new skills and learn from each other. I anticipate this initiative will be a catalyst for the further development of India's food culture."

Osamu Mogi, Representative Director and Senior Executive Corporate Officer, Head of International Operations Division, Kikkoman Corporation: "I am confident that the establishment of the KCC marks a significant step for the Indian Chinese culinary world. We are committed to respecting India's unique and wonderful traditions while collaborating with Indian chefs to create new possibilities for deliciousness through education and innovation. We will spare no effort in discovering the next generation of talent and supporting their professional growth. By further elevating the quality of Indian Chinese cuisine, we aim to contribute to this wonderful food culture, gaining even greater global recognition."

About Kikkoman and Kikkoman India

With a history spanning over 350 years, the current Kikkoman corporate entity was established through the merger of eight families in 1917. The company's internationalisation strategy began some 60 years ago, with its entry into the United States market. Kikkoman has become a global business, expanding to over 100 countries, with 11 soy sauce production sites worldwide that distribute its products all over the world to millions of consumers. Kikkoman India is solely responsible for importing all Kikkoman products and is responsible for managing all production, marketing, sales, and distribution in India.

