Kimbal's Diwali of Empowerment: Lighting the Path for Many towards Siksha Swasthya and Samriddhi

New Delhi [India], October 22: As India lights up in celebration of Diwali, Kimbal Private Limited, a leading smart metering and energy engineering company driving India's energy transition, is doing its bit to give back to society, under a heartfelt CSR initiative named Project Kritya. The initiative is aimed at empowering communities through Shiksha (Education), Swasthya (Health), and Samridhi (Livelihood).

The name Kritya, derived from the Sanskrit word for "purposeful action", embodies Kimbal's belief that true celebration lies in sharing light through meaningful impact. The initiative marks Kimbal's first structured CSR milestone after becoming eligible under the government's CSR norms, and reflects the company's belief that progress should be inclusive.

"We had a choice to fulfil our CSR obligations through donations, but Kimbal wanted to go beyond that," said Mrs. Shiwangi Sinhal, Director and Leader of CSR at Kimbal. "We wanted our initiative to come from the heart and to create something that touches lives directly. We are keen to see real results on the ground."

Project Kritya took shape in Surajpur, the region that is home to the majority of Kimbal's manufacturing workforce. Over the past year, the company, along with its NGO partners Bal Raksha Bharat, Dribble Academy, and Learnet Skills, has undertaken a series of transformative interventions. Together, they built a library for over 3,000 schoolchildren, set up an English-speaking program, and organized eye check-up camps. They also inaugurated a basketball court in the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Inter College government school. These efforts have introduced young students to learning, sports, and self-expression beyond textbooks.

"When we began, we realised that real change takes more than funds, it takes trust," Shiwangi added. "Through consistent efforts, door-to-door interactions, and awareness campaigns like puppet shows on water conservation, we built relationships with the community. The people of Surajpur now know that Kimbal is here to support them, and that we genuinely care."

Project Kritya's long-term vision is to transform the local school ecosystem by fostering confidence, employability, and awareness among students. "If even one child becomes an Army officer, or one woman starts her own enterprise, it will mean our efforts have created ripples of change," expressed Kimbal's CSR Leader.

On the occasion of Diwali, Shiwangi and her team celebrated Diwali with grade 5 students of the school. The company plans to evolve its CSR initiatives over the next few years through continued learning, fieldwork, and focused investment in education, culture, and sports. Such areas that create a lasting social change.

As Kimbal continues to power India's energy transition, it remains equally committed to lighting lives beyond the grid. Kudos to all the organizations that make these efforts and celebrate Diwali not just with diyas, but with the glow of opportunity, dignity, and hope.

About Kimbal

Founded in 2011, Kimbal Private Limited is a top smart metering company, delivering end-to-end AMI solutions, RF mesh communication infrastructure, and AI-based tools that enable utilities to provide reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy to millions of consumers, accelerating India's energy transition and supporting global decarbonization goals.

Learn more: https://kimbal.io/

Explore: https://www.linkedin.com/company/kimbal-io/

Reach out: stories@kimbal.io

