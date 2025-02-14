KlarifyLife by HDFC Life Explores Flavour, Vision, and Success with Biggies Burger & Love & Cheesecake

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 14: India is a nation of food lovers united by their passion for diverse and vibrant culinary traditions that span every region, celebrating flavors from the mountains to the coasts and beyond. The country's food startup industry is transforming remarkably, fueled by evolving consumer tastes, the widespread adoption of digital platforms, and the rapid rise of direct-to-consumer (D2C) models. Post-pandemic, the sector has become a hotbed of innovation, with D2C food and nutrition brands establishing niches in health-centric snacks, gourmet creations, and regional specialities. With the market poised to reach a staggering $61.3 billion by FY27 (as reported by 1Lattice and Sorin Investments), the industry is thriving on its ability to deliver convenience, quality, and tailored experiences, showcasing unparalleled potential for disruption in India's food ecosystem.

To spotlight the stories behind India's leading D2C brands, HDFC Life's KlarifyLife brings you The Risk & Riches, a podcast series exploring the crossroads of entrepreneurship and financial planning. In the second episode, Vishal Subharwal, CMO & Group Head - Strategy at HDFC Life, engages in a candid conversation with Biraja Prasad Rao, Founder of Biggies Burger, and Ruchyeta Bhatia, Founder of Love & Cheesecake. Together, they share their inspiring journeys, uncover key financial strategies, and discuss the art of winning over the evolving Indian consumer.

Biraja, tell us about your journey. How did an IT engineer from Orissa become the founder of Biggies Burger?

Biraja (Biggies Burger): I never imagined myself as an entrepreneur. Coming from Orissa, the concept of QSR (Quick Service Restaurant) was alien to me--McDonald's had only just arrived two years before I started Biggies.

As a kid, I dreamt of becoming a doctor, but I quickly realised that patience wasn't my strength. Engineering was the next logical step, and I pursued it without much clarity. It was during my time at Infosys in Bangalore that I had my first real burger.

That experience sparked something in me. "When I tasted that thick, grilled patty and the caramelised onions, I thought, 'This is how burgers are meant to be--simple, bold, and authentic.'" Over time, I developed my unique taste for burgers and created something from scratch.

Ruchyeta, what about your journey? What inspired you to start Love Cheesecake?

Ruchyeta (Love & Cheesecake): I always knew I wanted to do something beyond a 9-to-5 job. After completing my economics degree, I worked in market research and advertising. But within months, I realised I was a misfit.

At 21, I told my parents I wanted to open a pub. They thought I was crazy, but they supported me financially with a small amount. I started a corporate training company with paintball as its core module and saved every rupee I earned. Eventually, I transitioned into F & B, recognising the untapped potential of desserts, specifically cheesecakes.

"Cheesecake wasn't just a dessert for me; it was an experience waiting to be shared. I wanted to introduce India to flavours and textures it hadn't experienced before."

How did you navigate challenges and scale your businesses?

Biraja (Biggies Burger): When I started, ignorance was my biggest asset. I had no MBA or business knowledge, so I wasn't burdened by the "rules." I focused on the product and my passion.

"My mantra was simple: 'First, make the burger; the business will follow.' If I liked the grilled burger, I knew others would too. That conviction helped me push through the early struggles."

We adopted a franchise model to scale quickly, though it took years to ensure quality and standard operating procedures.

Ruchyeta (Love & Cheesecake): COVID-19 was a turning point. With customers unable to visit our stores, we converted our delivery vans into food trucks and brought our products to residential complexes. "Entrepreneurship is about pivoting--when you can't bring customers to your brand, you take your brand to them." Post-pandemic, we scaled aggressively, opening 17 outlets in a short span. It was a mix of opportunity and resilience.

Should aspiring entrepreneurs gain work experience first or dive in young?

Biraja (Biggies Burger): Not having prior business experience worked in my favour. It kept me flexible and open to learning. But having a backup plan, like my IT job, gave me the confidence to take risks.

"When you don't know the depth of the ocean, you dive in without fear. Ignorance, in a way, can be liberating."

Ruchyeta (Love & Cheesecake): Starting young has its advantages. You're less risk-averse, and your instincts are sharper. If I had stayed in corporate jobs longer, I might have gotten too comfortable to take the leap.

"Entrepreneurship demands a blank slate. The younger you start, the less baggage you carry, and the freer you are to create."

How do you manage personal finance alongside business investments?

Biraja (Biggies Burger): For years, every rupee I earned went back into the business. Now, with stability, I invest in equities and insurance while keeping a minimalist lifestyle.

"Investing in yourself is the best investment--you grow, and so does your business."

Ruchyeta (Love & Cheesecake): I prioritise my team over personal gains. My philosophy is simple: "If my team feels secure, my business thrives." Beyond that, I reinvest in the business because it's my passion.

What is the toughest truth about entrepreneurship?

Biraja (Biggies Burger): "It's often a lonely journey--Ekla chalo re."

Ruchyeta (Love & Cheesecake): "The first thousand days are gruelling. You're the janitor, the accountant, and the CEO all at once."

What's your vision for the future?

Biraja (Biggies Burger): To make Biggie's Burger a global brand. "This isn't just a business--it's a legacy I'm building."

Ruchyeta (Love & Cheesecake): To keep growing Love Cheesecake and exploring new horizons in desserts. "For me, what's next is always about what's now--staying focused and true to the present moment."

The Indian food industry stands at the cusp of a revolution fueled by innovation, changing consumer dynamics, and the unrelenting spirit of entrepreneurs. From creating health-conscious offerings to redefining traditional favourites, the sector has shown immense potential to cater to diverse palates while addressing the demands of convenience, quality, and authenticity.

