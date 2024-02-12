Kopiko Candy Plays Cupid in its Valentine's Week Campaign Featuring MS Dhoni

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 12: At a perfect time for the season of love, Kopiko, World's number 1 coffee candy, is elated to unveil its new creative featuring cricket legend MS Dhoni. The TV commercial, set against the backdrop of a festive carnival, introduces a captivating love story intertwined with the irresistible charm of Kopiko.

Kopiko is made from real coffee and milk, giving it an authentic coffee taste that serves as a symbol of inspiration in this distinctive commercial. The creative execution beautifully captures the transformative power of real coffee - it perks you up and sparks instant ideas for smart solutions to tricky situations. It ignites creativity and leads to a delightful 'Eureka' moment that resolves a romantic dilemma.

MS Dhoni expressed his enthusiasm about the launch of this creative, stating, "This is the second TV commercial of the campaign, and I am truly excited about the creative concept of 'Kopiko Chaba, Idea Jagaa,' as it offers an interesting perspective on the unique benefits of Kopiko. I am confident that my fans, as well as Kopiko's, will appreciate my new avatar in this film."

Achyut Kasireddy, the Managing Director of Mayora India, remarked, "Kopiko's signature coffee taste lies at the heart of this campaign, weaving a tale of innocence, confusion, redemption, and love. We couldn't be more thrilled to share it with the world, especially during the vibrant Valentine's week. Kopiko is more than a delight for the taste buds; it's a cherished companion in the journey of love and inspiration, igniting ideas that sweeten life's moments."

Sonal Dabral, Founder of Tribha, who has conceptualised this creative, mentions, "Our first creative of the Kopiko 'Chaba' campaign focused on the benefit of 'keeping you awake'. This new creative is its natural succession since it highlights the benefit of 'inspiring new ideas' once you are fully energised."

The new commercial follows in the footsteps of the widely successful first TV creative that was launched in January. It is being broadcasted on television during the Valentine's week, celebrating the spirit of love and joy. In addition, it will be extensively promoted through social media platforms ensuring wider reach.

You can watch the new creative here www.youtube.com/watch?v=yQDI1TMwuVo

Kopiko is the world's No. 1 real coffee candy, distributed in more than 100 countries. Kopiko' s global journey started more than 40 years ago when Mayora created this innovative coffee replacement candy in Indonesia, and since then, Kopiko has been widely consumed around the world. It is also the first candy that has been carried by NASA astronauts to space. It was launched in India about 15 years ago and quickly became India's No. 1 coffee candy.

Mayora India, a rapidly growing FMCG company, is part of the MAYORA Group headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Its FMCG portfolio in India includes Kopiko in the Confectionery category; Malkist and Coffee Joy in Biscuits; Choki-Choki, GoChoco, and Beng Beng in Chocolates; and Cafe Blend in the Beverages category.

