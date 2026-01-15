KORA by Nilesh Mitesh Opens Its Third Store in Tamil Nadu at Anna Nagar, Chennai

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 15: KORA by Nilesh Chhadva and Mitesh Sumbad, the bridge to luxury Indian men's ethnic wear, is thrilled to announce the opening of its third store in Tamil Nadu at 2nd Avenue, Anna Nagar, Chennai on January 14, 2026. This new flagship store marks a significant milestone in the brand's journey, driven by the overwhelming love and support received from Chennai customers since the launch of its Nungambakkam store.

The Anna Nagar store opening is a heartfelt response to the warmth and appreciation shown by Chennai's discerning clientele. Following the success of KORA's presence in Nungambakkam and Coimbatore, this expansion brings the complete KORA experience closer to North Chennai residents, offering unparalleled access to luxury ethnic wear crafted for the modern Indian man.

A Celebration of Tamil Heritage Meets Contemporary Elegance

Understanding the cultural nuances and preferences of Tamil customers, the Anna Nagar store showcases collections that beautifully resonate with local traditions while embracing contemporary sophistication. The store features an exquisite range of traditional veshti sets, angavastram-styled sherwanis, classic pancha with coordinated kurtas, and festive silk kurta sets perfect for Pongal, weddings, and temple occasions. Each piece honors Tamil heritage while incorporating modern silhouettes and premium fabrics that appeal to today's gentleman.

For the Tamil bridegroom, KORA offers bespoke wedding collections featuring luxurious silk sherwanis, intricately embroidered, designer veshti combinations, and contemporary indo-western ensembles that perfectly blend tradition with style. The store's made-to-measure service ensures every groom looks and feels exceptional on his special day, with personalized styling consultations that respect cultural traditions while creating distinctive, memorable looks.

"The love we've received from Chennai has been overwhelming and truly humbling. Our customers in Nungambakkam and across Tamil Nadu have embraced KORA as their destination for meaningful celebrations and everyday elegance. Opening our third store in Tamil Nadu at Anna Nagar is our way of saying thank you and bringing the KORA experience even closer to the wonderful people of Chennai who have made us part of their most cherished moments," Nilesh Chhadva & Mitesh Sumbad, Founders, KORA by Nilesh Mitesh.

A Global Brand with Deep Indian Roots

Since its establishment in 2011 by designer duo Nilesh and Mitesh, KORA by Nilesh Mitesh has grown from a boutique design studio to a globally recognized bridge to luxury Indian men's ethnic wear. Today, KORA operates 28 stores across three countries, serving discerning gentlemen who appreciate the perfect balance of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary design.

KORA's Pan-India & International Presence:

* Maharashtra: Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur

* Gujarat: Ahmedabad ,Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara

* Karnataka: Bangalore (Richmond Road, Jayanagar)

* Telangana: Hyderabad (Banjara Hills, Gachibowli)

* Tamil Nadu: Chennai (Nungambakkam, Anna Nagar), Coimbatore

* Other Cities: Delhi (Omaxe Chowk), Indore, Lucknow, Vijayawada

* International: London, Birmingham, Dubai (Meena Bazaar)

The KORA Experience at Anna Nagar

The new Anna Nagar store spans 4,200 square feet of elegantly designed retail space, featuring contemporary interiors that celebrate Indian aesthetics. The store offers an immersive shopping experience with dedicated sections for traditional wear, contemporary fusion pieces, wedding collections, and festive ensembles. Customers can expect personalized styling consultations, expert tailoring services, and access to exclusive collections crafted with premium fabrics and intricate handwork.

KORA's signature made-to-measure service allows every customer to create garments tailored to perfection, ensuring impeccable fit and personalized style. The brand's commitment to quality is evident in every stitch, with each piece reflecting meticulous attention to detail and a deep respect for Indian textile heritage.

Grand Opening Celebrations

To celebrate the Anna Nagar launch, KORA by Nilesh Mitesh invites Chennai residents to experience the store's opening week festivities. Visitors will enjoy exclusive previews of new collections, complimentary styling consultations, and special launch offers. The store will operate from 10:30 AM to 9:00 PM daily, with appointments available for personalized consultations.

"As we expand our footprint in Tamil Nadu, we remain committed to our founding vision: to be the bridge that connects discerning gentlemen to luxury ethnic wear that celebrates their heritage while embracing their contemporary lifestyle. Whether you're a groom preparing for your wedding or someone building a timeless wardrobe, KORA is where tradition meets innovation, and quality meets soul," Nilesh Chhadva & Mitesh Sumbad, Founders, KORA by Nilesh Mitesh.

About KORA by Nilesh Mitesh

KORA by Nilesh Mitesh is a bridge to luxury Indian men's ethnic wear brand established in 2011 by designer duo Nilesh and Mitesh. The brand specializes in traditional and contemporary ethnic wear that honors Indian craftsmanship while embracing modern design sensibilities. With 28 stores across India, the United Kingdom, and the UAE, KORA serves the modern Indian gentleman who seeks the perfect balance of heritage and contemporary style. Each KORA garment is crafted using premium fabrics, intricate handwork, and impeccable tailoring, offering collections that include kurta sets, sherwanis, indo-western ensembles, bandhgalas, and bespoke wedding attire. The brand's commitment to quality, authenticity, and customer service has made it a trusted destination for weddings, festivals, and special celebrations. For more information, visit www.koranm.com or follow @korabynm on Instagram.

Store Address:

KORA by Nilesh Mitesh

Shop No. 5, 2nd Avenue

Anna Nagar, Chennai

Tamil Nadu 600040

Phone: +91 [9820039056]

Email: kora@korabynm.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)