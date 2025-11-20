KORA Properties Redefines Waterfront Luxury with IL VENTO Tower in Dubai Maritime City

PRNewswire

Dubai [UAE]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20: KORA Properties, the real estate development arm of APPCORP Holding, the parent company of the Apparel Group, has announced the launch of IL VENTO, an architectural icon that will deliver luxury apartments in Dubai Maritime City - the new waterfront community that will become a hub of cruise and leisure tourism in Dubai. The new project by the developer will embody timeless elegance and modern sophistication.

IL VENTO, which means 'The Wind' in Italian, draws inspiration from the fluid grace and free spirit of waterfront living. The tower embodies timeless elegance and modern sophistication, offering residents a world-class waterfront lifestyle that is just minutes away from Dubai's key landmarks.

With IL VENTO, waterfront living couldn't get better. The stunning new development is expected to perfectly blend serene coastal beauty and urban convenience. Residents are greeted by the fresh breeze rising from the seas of the Arabian Gulf, while enjoying seamless access to the city, with 15 minutes away from Dubai International Airport, Dubai Mall, and other key attractions of the most happening city in the Middle East.

Homes at IL VENTO come with more than 40 facilities and amenities that make it a complete lifestyle destination for residents, including a sky pool, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a family entertainment and events hall, a kids play area, a gym, yoga area, and other relaxing facilities that will make the residents feel at home all the time.

IL VENTO a 40-floor architectural icon will have 330 apartments, including 182 one-bedroom apartments, 93 two-bedroom apartments, 51 three-bedroom apartments, and four penthouses hosting expansive three bedrooms that come with added amenities, including a private swimming pool.

With three basements, a ground floor that will welcome residents and visitors through a well-appointed and luxurious lobby akin to a five-star luxury hotel, the tower will host five podium-level parking spaces, 40 residential floors, which will become a community oasis for the residents and guests to unwind and relax.

The central location and premium amenities are expected to push up the ROI for investors, making IL VENTO a lucrative investment with 6-10% price appreciation expected in the Maritime City through 2028.

Mr. Nilesh Ved, Chairman of APPCORP Holding and Owner of Apparel Group, who also takes on the role of Chairman of KORA Properties, said, "At KORA Properties, our vision is simple -- to create spaces that inspire living. IL VENTO brings together artistry, architecture, and aspiration to redefine what timeless living feels like. Inspired by the spirit of the wind and the calm of the sea, it captures the essence of Dubai -- dynamic, elegant, and full of life."

He added, "With KORA, we're extending APPCORP's legacy of innovation and trust into the world of real estate. We're not just building developments; we're creating destinations that enrich lives, nurture communities, and shape the future of how people live, connect, and belong in this remarkable city."

Set against the azure backdrop of the Arabian Gulf, IL VENTO delivers a refined blend of design, comfort, and exclusivity, with every residence enjoying panoramic views of the sea and Dubai skyline. Floor-to-ceiling glass facades and open layouts ensure an abundance of natural light, while interior spaces are crafted to create a seamless connection between the indoors and outdoors. From private yacht berths to scenic promenades, the community redefines modern coastal living with access to the city's finest leisure, retail, and business hubs.

IL VENTO homes come with a very attractive payment plan in which buyers pay only 40 percent of the property price during construction and 60 percent on handover, with a mortgage finance option.

Combining Apparel Group's proven excellence in design and customer experience with KORA's forward-looking development philosophy, IL VENTO represents the company's vision to redefine modern living, harmonizing luxury, sustainability, and craftsmanship.

About KORA Properties

KORA Properties is dedicated to delivering exceptional value and meeting the growing demand for premium residential and commercial developments. The company is part of APPCORP Holding, a global conglomerate with a strong presence in 14 countries across four continents. APPCORP's flagship enterprise, Apparel Group, is a globally recognized retail leader with over 2,500 stores, a diverse portfolio of 85+ international brands. The Group has established a strong presence in the GCC--Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman--and continues to expand across key markets including India, Southeast Asia, South Africa, and Egypt. Offering an integrated omni-channel experience, Apparel Group represents global names such as Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, RITUALS, Skechers, ALDO, Charles & Keith, and Tim Hortons. Its sustained growth is driven by a multicultural workforce of over 27,000+ and steered under the leadership of its founders, Nilesh Ved and his wife Sima Ved.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2827440/Mr_Nilesh_Ved_Chairman_Apparel_Group.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2827441/Apparel_Group_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)