Krishival Foods Limited Welcomes GST Cut on Nuts, Dried Fruits and Ice Cream

iMEQ

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9: Krishival Foods Limited has welcomed the reduction in the GST rate for nuts, dried fruits and ice cream as confirmed at the 56th GST Council meeting. The GST on products such as Brazil nuts, almonds, pistachios, and other dried fruits has been reduced from 12% to 5%, and on ice cream has been reduced from 18% to 5% effective September 22, 2025.

Commenting on the development, Sujit Bangar, Chairman, Krishival Foods, said, "The GST rate reduction is a transformative step for the packaged food sector. At Krishival Foods, we see this as a catalyst to accelerate category growth and strengthen India's position as a fast-emerging market for premium nuts, dried fruits, and ice creams. We are committed to harnessing this momentum by expanding availability, innovating with new offerings, and ensuring that more consumers across India can access world-class products at affordable prices."

With upcoming festive season, this policy change move is expected to drive a stronger consumption across categories, particularly in packaged foods, making high-quality nuts, dried fruits, and ice cream more accessible to a wider segment of consumers.

About Krishival Foods Ltd. | NSE: KRISHIVAL, BSE: 544416 Krishival Foods Ltd. is one of the FMCG companies focused on producing high quality, sustainable food products for domestic and global markets. With a diversified portfolio across dry fruits, snacks, ice cream etc. and a robust procurement model, the company aims to emerge as major player in discretionary consumption. For more information, visit: Krishival Nuts - Company's website

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by iMEQ. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)