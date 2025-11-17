Last Chance to Apply: SIIB Admissions Closing Soon Through SNAP 2025 Your Gateway to Global Business Leadership

SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 17: The Symbiosis Institute of International Business (SIIB), Pune - a premier institute under Symbiosis International (Deemed University) -- announces that applications for its MBA programmes (Batch 2026-28) through the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) Test 2025 are closing soon.

Aspirants can register for SNAP 2025 at www.snaptest.org until 20 November 2025 (Thursday) and complete their SIIB registration by 13 December 2025 (Saturday) to be eligible for admission. Students should also note that only if they have registered and paid for the SNAP test can they be eligible for the SIIB registration.

With a legacy of over three decades, SIIB stands among India's leading B-schools, offering future-ready management education that blends global business understanding with sustainability and agri-industry perspectives.

Programmes Offered

Through the SNAP 2025 test, aspirants can apply for the following specialised full-time MBA programmes:

* MBA - International Business: Specialisations in Marketing, Finance, Supply Chain Management, and Human Resource Management

* MBA - Agri-Business:

* MBA - Sustainability Management:

Each programme integrates rigorous academics with global exposure, industry interaction, live projects, and professional certifications in SAP, Six Sigma, Global Analytics, and ESG.

Admission & Exam Process

Step 1: Register for SNAP 2025 at www.snaptest.org by 20 November 2025 (Thursday).

Step 2: Complete SIIB registration and programme fee payment by 13 December 2025 (Saturday).

Step 3: Appear for the Computer-Based SNAP Test on any of the three dates - December 6, 14, or 20, 2025.

Step 4: SNAP results will be declared on 9 January 2026 (Friday).

Step 5: Shortlisted candidates will proceed to further selection rounds, including a Group Exercise and Personal Interview as per SIIB's guidelines

Placements & Global Collaborations

SIIB continues to record excellent placements across all programmes with

* Highest ₹27.60 LPA

* Average ₹16.20 LPA

* Median ₹14.00 LPA

Top recruiters include Accenture, Asian Paints, Deloitte, Nestle, Tata Motors, ITC, Coromandel International, PwC, Dabur India Ltd, Novo Nordisk, DSM Firmenich, EY India, Aditya Birla Capital, Gartner, and Axis Bank, among others.

SIIB also has international collaborations with prestigious institutions such as Berlin School of Economics & Law, Hochschule Bremen, Munich University of Applied Sciences, University of British Columbia, IÉSEG School of Management, Ben-Gurion University, Leeds Beckett University, RUDN University, Leibniz University Hannover, Lisbon School of Economics and Management, and Macquarie University, offering students valuable opportunities for global exposure through Winter/Summer Schools, Exchange and Study Tour Programmes.

"At SIIB, we take pride in developing globally competent leaders who combine knowledge, sustainability, and ethics to shape impactful business solutions. Through our international collaborations, rigorous curriculum, and strong corporate connections, we prepare students to excel in an ever-evolving global business environment," said Dr. Alka Maurya, Director, SIIB.

About SIIB

The Symbiosis Institute of International Business (SIIB), established in 1992 as the Symbiosis Institute of Foreign Trade, expanded its focus from foreign trade to all areas of international business to meet the needs of a rapidly globalising world. As a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), accredited by NAAC with an 'A++' grade, SIIB offers specialised MBA programmes in International Business, Agri-Business, and Sustainability Management.

