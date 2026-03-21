Lauritz Knudsen Champions the Engineers Shaping India's Electric Mobility Future

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21: Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation, a leader in India's electrical and automation industry has partnered with Orion Racing India, the Formula Student team of K J Somaiya School of Engineering, Somaiya Vidyavihar University, Mumbai to support young engineering talent and strengthen India's electric mobility ecosystem at the grassroots level. The engagement reflects Lauritz Knudsen's belief that India's transition to electric mobility must be shaped early, through hands on learning, experimentation, and the development of future ready engineering capabilities.

Electric mobility will scale meaningfully only when innovation is nurtured at the foundation of the ecosystem. By engaging with students who are actively designing and building electric and autonomous vehicle platforms, Lauritz Knudsen is encouraging early adoption of clean mobility thinking and contributing to the development of future ready skills that will be critical to India's evolving energy and mobility landscape. This engagement also aligns with Lauritz Knudsen's broader focus on strengthening its offerings around electric vehicle charging infrastructure and the power distribution systems that enable safe, efficient, and scalable electrification.

Orion Racing India brings nearly two decades of experience in student motorsport, with consistent participation in national and international Formula Student competitions. The team transitioned from internal combustion engines to electric prototypes in 2019, aligning its work with global shifts towards sustainable mobility. Its electric racecar serves as a live learning platform, enabling students to apply classroom learning to real world challenges across power systems, energy management, safety, and vehicle performance.

Speaking on the partnership, Naresh Kumar, COO, Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation, said, "India's electric mobility journey will be shaped by the ecosystem we build today. At Lauritz Knudsen, we believe meaningful change begins early, when young engineers are encouraged to build, experiment, and apply their learning to challenges. By engaging with students who are actively working on electric vehicle technologies, we are helping develop future ready talent that will play a defining role in India's mobility and energy future."

Speaking on the team, Dr. Ukrande, Director, K J Somaiya School of Engineering, Somaiya Vidyavihar University said, "Orion Racing India has a long and proud legacy of representing K J Somaiya School of Engineering at Formula Student competitions over the years. What makes this journey special is the continuity each batch of students builds on the learning, experience, and spirit of those before them. Through hands-on work on electric racecars, our students move beyond textbooks to real engineering challenges. Support from industry partners like Lauritz Knudsen further strengthens this learning ecosystem and motivates students to innovate in areas critical to India's mobility future."

Through this partnership, Lauritz Knudsen is engaging with young engineers at the grassroots level to support hands on learning and capability building in electric mobility. The engagement reflects the company's ongoing effort to contribute to the development of skills and thinking needed for India's evolving mobility landscape.

About Lauritz Knudsen:

Lauritz Knudsen Electrical & Automation, formerly known as L & T Switchgear, is a leading player in the Indian Electrical industry, drawing strength from over 70 years of rich heritage and a steadfast dedication to contributing towards the growth of India. The brand currently exports to 30 + countries and is dedicated to providing a wide range of electrical and automation solutions to vital sectors of the economy, including industries, utilities, infrastructure, buildings, and agriculture. Our extensive portfolio includes low-voltage and medium-voltage switchgear, automation solutions, tailored software, and services.

With multiple manufacturing facilities in India, we adhere to global standards of excellence. Our operations are supported by well-equipped, in-house design and development centers, as well as tooling facilities, ensuring precision in manufacturing.

With a strong global footprint, supported by an expansive electrical distribution network in India and worldwide, our ambition is to foster excellence and provide top-tier products and solutions that drive the progress of nations globally.

We Listen. We Partner. We Innovate.

About Somaiya Vidyavihar University and K J Somaiya School of Engineering

Somaiya Vidyavihar University (Accredited with A Grade by NAAC), established in 2019, is a leading institution in Mumbai, India, built upon the 84-year legacy of the Somaiya Educational Trust. Guided by the motto 'Knowledge Alone Liberates', the university emphasizes academic excellence, holistic development, and character-building. With a strong commitment to sustainability, research, and the development of well-rounded leaders, Somaiya Vidyavihar University continues to play a pivotal role in shaping India's educational landscape.

The K. J. Somaiya School of Engineering offers a diverse range of 10 Under Graduate (B.Tech.) programs, encompassing the traditionally successful disciplines as well as cutting-edge, multidisciplinary programs. The K J Somaiya School of Engineering also provides a selection of 09 Post Graduate (M.Tech.) programs and 6 PhD programs. The active participation of students in various co-curricular / extra-curricular activities and competitions reflects KJSSE's commitment to holistic development.

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