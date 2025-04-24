Lava Announces Exciting Smartphone Offers During Lava Days on Amazon; Agni 3 Available for as Low as Rs. 16,999

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], April 24: Lava International Limited, the leading homegrown smartphone manufacturer, has announced the latest edition of its recurring festive sale property, Lava Days, which returns with exciting offers on a wide range of Lava smartphones. Running from April 23 to 27, 2025, this ongoing event on Amazon brings significant value to consumers looking to upgrade their devices, especially with special discounts on Lava's flagship and budget smartphones.

From April 23 to April 25, customers can avail a flat Rs. 3,000 coupon discount on the 8+128 GB (Without Charger) and 8+256 GB (With Charger) variants of Agni 3. The savings deepen further on April 26 and 27, when all three variants of the Agni 3, including the 8+128 GB (With Charger), will be available with a Rs. 2,000 coupon discount and an additional Rs. 2,000 bank offer on HDFC and Axis Bank credit cards and credit card EMI, amounting to a total benefit of up to Rs. 4,000.

The Lava Agni 3 stands out with its segment-first dual AMOLED displays (a 6.78" 1.5K 3D Curved AMOLED in the front and a 1.74" AMOLED screen at the back), a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor, and a versatile triple rear camera setup led by a 50MP Sony sensor with OIS. With a 5000mAh battery, 66W fast charging, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and a clean Android 14 experience, Agni 3 offers a compelling package for users who demand both style and performance.

In addition to Agni 3, Lava is also offering flat coupon discounts on other popular models such as the Lava O3 and Lava O3 Pro, making this Lava Days sale a valuable opportunity for customers across segments.

Lava International Limited, headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, is a pioneering mobile handset and solutions company in India, founded in 2009 with the vision to empower individuals. The company's corporate office and manufacturing facility, equipped with a production capacity of 42.52 million handsets per annum, are strategically located in Noida. Lava's commitment to innovation is reflected in its two state-of-the-art research and development centers in Noida, housing dedicated teams in software and hardware design. The company's extensive nationwide presence is facilitated by a robust retail network of 1.65 Lakh retailers, directly served by over 1000 distributors, and supported by a vast after-sales service network of 800+ professionally managed service centers. The brand has a global presence in 20+ countries.

Beyond smartphones, Lava is expanding its product portfolio to include smartwatches, Neckbands, Probuds, and an extended True Wireless Stereo (TWS) segment. The brand's credibility is underscored by being ranked the 'Most Trustworthy Brand' in the CMR Retail Sentiment Index.

