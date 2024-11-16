Lavleen Kaur's Diet Insight Rebrands as Santushti Holistic Health, Expanding Its Approach to Wellness

PNN

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 16: Chandigarh-based Diet Insight, a well-known diet and nutrition clinic founded in 2014, has rebranded itself as Santushti Holistic Health and Healing Clinic. Under the leadership of Lavleen Kaur, a highly regarded dietitian and wellness expert from Chandigarh, the clinic has expanded its services to offer a more comprehensive approach to holistic health.

Lavleen Kaur, the founder and head of the clinic, expressed her thoughts on this transformation, stating, "The decision to rebrand shows our commitment to addressing wellness in a broader and deeper sense. Over the years, we have seen that true health is not just about following a diet plan but about achieving balance in the body, mind, and soul. Santushti is about creating that balance and helping our clients live more fulfilling lives."

The clinic's evolution goes beyond diet planning and incorporates a wide range of services aimed at treating the root causes of health issues. These include personalized nutrition plans, Panchakarma therapies, Ayurvedic herbal treatments, yoga, mental health counselling, physiotherapy, natural detox programs, and stress management solutions. This integrative approach addresses various health challenges, such as weight management, digestive problems, hormonal imbalances, and chronic conditions.

Jagandeep Singh, Director of Operations at Santushti, highlighted the broader vision of the clinic. He said, "Rebranding to Santushti is more than a name change, but our goal is to be a one-stop destination for holistic wellness. Our name, 'Santushti,' which means contentment, represents what we strive to bring to every client's life. By combining modern practices with traditional therapies, including Ayurveda and herbal solutions, we are offering solutions that are both effective and sustainable."

Although the clinic has been rebranded, the educational division, Diet Insight Nutrition Academy, will continue to operate under its original name. The academy offers a range of online nutrition courses designed to empower aspiring nutritionists and health professionals with the knowledge and skills to heal others through the transformative power of nutrition.

The clinic continues to operate from its Chandigarh location while also catering to clients worldwide through online consultations via its official website, www.santushtibylavleen.com. This allows Santushti to provide its services beyond geographical limitations, ensuring that more people can access its personalized and integrative health solutions.

Lavleen Kaur, who has been at the forefront of promoting sustainable and practical health practices, emphasised the importance of making wellness accessible to all. "Our approach remains rooted in science but is enriched by the wisdom of traditional therapies. The idea is to help people heal from within without extreme measures or deprivation. This philosophy has always been at the core of what we do, and Santushti embodies it fully," she said.

Diet Insight has built a reputation as a reliable destination for nutritional counselling and lifestyle management. With this rebranding, the clinic is now positioned as a leader in holistic health, combining innovative practices with traditional methods to create a comprehensive wellness experience.

Santushti Holistic Health and Healing Clinic is poised to redefine wellness by integrating mental, physical, and emotional health solutions under one roof, aiming to empower individuals to embrace healthier lifestyles that last a lifetime.

