LawBhoomi Ranked Among Top 10 Most Visited Legal Websites in India

New Delhi [India], June 9: LawBhoomi, a leading online platform for law students and professionals, has proudly secured a spot among the top 10 most visited legal websites in India, as per Similarweb's April 2025 rankings.

In a remarkable achievement, LawBhoomi now ranks above several official government law portals, reflecting its wide reach, strong reputation, and student-first approach.

With over 1.6 million visits recorded in a single month, LawBhoomi continues to establish itself as a trusted name in the Indian legal education space. From the mountains of Kashmir to the coasts of Kerala, and from Gujarat to the hills of the Northeast, students across India, from every region, rely on LawBhoomi every single day.

Founded by NLU graduates, LawBhoomi is changing the way students and legal professionals access knowledge and opportunities. Key offerings of LawBhoomi include:

* Verified legal internships, jobs, and opportunities

* Legal notes and judgment summaries

* Career advice, interviews, and success stories

* A wide variety of affordable and practical online law courses that thousands of students have already benefited from

Aishwarya Agrawal, Co-founder of LawBhoomi, shared her thoughts on the milestone:

"Our mission has always been to make legal education more accessible, practical, and student-focused. Reaching the top 10 is not just a number. It reflects the trust of lakhs of students who use LawBhoomi to learn, grow, and shape their careers. We're deeply thankful and committed to growing with them."

Recognising the growing number of law entrance aspirants, LawBhoomi has also launched CLATBuddy, a dedicated platform for CLAT and law entrance preparation. With curated notes, exam strategies, current affairs updates, and mock test resources, CLATBuddy supports school students and droppers preparing for one of India's most competitive entrance exams.

Every day, the platform touches the lives of thousands of students across the country. Whether they're preparing for getting into corporates or litigation or exploring their next career move, LawBhoomi helps them at every step.

What makes LawBhoomi stand out is not just the variety of content it offers but the trust it has built over the years. Students rely on it for genuine information, useful courses, and career-changing opportunities.

Its impact is not just limited to India. LawBhoomi is gradually expanding its global footprint, with users from countries like the USA, UK, etc. regularly accessing its resources, reflecting the growing demand for quality Indian legal education worldwide. With a growing user base, LawBhoomi has become a digital companion for young legal minds.

For more information about LawBhoomi, visit lawbhoomi.com

In response to this growing demand, LawBhoomi has launched two new verticals to support global legal education:

* Consult Legally (consultlegally.com), which simplifies U.S. laws and makes them accessible for everyday readers

* eLawDaily (elawdaily.com), which provides easy-to-understand answers to UK legal questions through timely articles and explainers

With these additions, LawBhoomi is becoming a comprehensive hub not only for Indian law students but also for learners exploring international legal pathways.

The LawBhoomi team remains committed to its mission: to make legal education and career growth easier, more accessible, and truly meaningful.

Media Contact:

* Email: contact@lawbhoomi.com

* Website: lawbhoomi.com

