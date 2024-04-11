Leading the Weigh: Leotronic unveils breakthrough innovations and technological advancements in their Weighing products and solutions

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], April 11: In a ground breaking development, Leotronic, a renowned manufacturer of electronic weighbridges, has introduced its next-generation line of weighbridges, setting a new standard in the industry. These state-of-the-art electronic weighbridges are designed with precision engineering and incorporate cutting-edge technology to deliver unparalleled accuracy and reliability. The innovative features include advanced load sensors, expansion of robust manufacturing line for heavy-duty use, New weighing software features to Increase efficiency, security and automation. With this, Leotronic reaffirms its commitment to revolutionizing the industry and solidifying its position as a leader in the field.

Leotronic offers a diverse range of electronic weighbridges to meet the varied needs of the industry. Their product line includes Pit Type Weighbridges, ideal for locations with limited space; Pitless Weighbridges; which are easier to clean and maintain; RCC Bridges, which are economical; Mobile Weighbridges, which provide flexibility as it can be easily shifted from one site to another; Solar Powered Weighbridges, which are eco-friendly and cost-effective; and Unmanned Weighbridges, designed for efficiency and minimal human intervention. Leotronic also offers all types of electronic weighing scales solutions like precision scale, table top scale, heavy duty platform scales, crane scales, milk weigher etc. Each type is crafted with precision, ensuring that all sectors of the industry find a weighing solution that fits their specific requirements.

Leotronic, headquartered in Amritsar, Punjab, proudly stands as the largest manufacturer of electronic weighbridges in India. With commitment to innovation and quality, Leotronic's highly advanced electronic weighbridges are setting new industry standards, offering unparalleled precision and reliability that redefine the benchmarks for weight measurement technology.

With over 35 years of dedicated service since its inception in 1992, Leotronic has solidified its presence with 23 branch offices and over 80 locations, offering efficient after-sales service. The company takes pride in its team of over 500 employees, including more than 150 experienced engineers, who serve as the backbone of Leotronic's innovation and customer service. This formidable team has successfully completed over 20,000 weighbridge installations, showcasing Leotronic's extensive experience and commitment to the industry. Leveraging its infrastructure sprawling across a 5000 sqm area, featuring state-of-the-art facilities and machinery, Leotronic ensures each weighbridge meets the highest quality standards. With equipment like Sandblasting, Mig welding, Plasma CNC, NDT test machines, and more, Leotronic continues to be the largest manufacturer in India, producing over 80-100 weighbridges monthly.

To Leotronic esteemed clients include industry giants like Adani, Ultratech, Tata, Jindal, Reliance, Wipro, IRB, Vedanta, Greenply, Century Ply, Mahindra & Mahindra, Ambuja Cement, ACC Cement, Essar, Dilip Buildon, Patanjali , Parle, and many more, Leotronic extend heartfelt appreciation for their continued partnership. Their trust in Leotronic's electronic weighbridge solutions is a testament to Leotronic's commitment to excellence and innovation. Leotronic is honoured to serve such esteemed organizations and pledge to uphold the highest standards of quality and reliability in all endeavours.

"As the Managing Director of Leotronic, I am immensely proud of the strides we have made in the electronic weighing industry. Our commitment to excellence is unwavering, and with each innovation, we aim to raise the bar higher, ensuring our weighbridges and weighing scales aren't just machines, but partners in progress for businesses across India," Harvinder Singh, Managing Director of Leotronic Scales Pvt Ltd, shared his vision about Leotronic.

The in-house software team at Leotronic comprises dedicated software engineers who have developed the industry's most advanced weighing software. This software is not only user-friendly and secure but also customizable and compatible with various ERP systems and hardware components for automation.

R & D department at Leotronic in Amritsar is well-equipped and staffed with experienced electronic and design engineers. Their relentless pursuit of innovation is driven by a deep understanding of customer needs, ensuring that their products and solutions are not just cutting-edge but also highly relevant and valuable to their customers.

Leotronic's mission is to deliver high-quality products at competitive rates, ensuring complete customer satisfaction and exceeding service expectations. The company is proud to be an ISO 9001-2015 certified manufacturer, a testament to its commitment to quality. With a pan-India sales and service network, Leotronic ensures comprehensive coverage and support for its customers across the country.

Leotronic is committed to providing top-notch service and looks forward to assisting Industry requirement of electronic weighbridge needs. Visit Leotronic at www.leoscale.com for more information.

