LEAP India Acquires CHEP India Private Limited (CIPL), Ushering in a New Era in Supply Chain Solutions

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8: LEAP India, a leader in sustainable supply chain solutions, today announced its acquisition of CHEP India Private Limited (CIPL), an esteemed player in the supply chain industry. This strategic acquisition includes the transfer of CIPL's assets, customer base and team to LEAP India, aligning with LEAP India's vision to deliver innovative and sustainable supply chain solutions that transform the supply chain landscape in India.

LEAP Group, comprising TARON Material Handling Equipments Pvt. Ltd. as a subsidiary and the newly acquired CIPL, now operates 33 warehouses, with over 11 million assets, 6000+ customer touchpoints, and a team of more than 3000 FTEs.

"We are excited about the opportunities this acquisition brings to strengthen our capabilities and expand our reach" said Sunu Mathew, Managing Director and Founder at LEAP India. "By merging our expertise and resources, we will drive sustainable growth, enhance customer experience, and set new benchmarks in the industry. We are building resilient, customer-centric supply chain solutions ready to meet tomorrow's challenges."

A United Vision for Sustainable Growth

CIPL's asset-pooling expertise and shared-use platform will integrate with LEAP India's strengths, expanding services across FMCG, automotive, retail, and e-commerce sectors. This acquisition provides new opportunities for innovation, expanded customer touchpoints, and a greater commitment to sustainability, all backed by a talented team and robust infrastructure.

EY & Anagram Partners acted as LEAP's advisors on the transaction.

About LEAP India

Founded in 2013, LEAP India stands for Leading Enterprise in Asset Pooling, has emerged as a leader in the asset pooling market, delivering sustainable and efficient supply chain solutions across India. With 22 warehouses, 9 manufacturing units, a presence in 2,500+ locations, and over 6 million managed assets, LEAP India supports multiple industries from FMCG to e- commerce. Known for innovative resource optimization and cost-effective solutions, LEAP India is a trusted partner for advancing sustainability and efficiency in the country's supply chain landscape.

About CHEP India Private Limited (CIPL)

CIPL, a Brambles company with operations across India since 2008, brings with it an extensive network and trusted services in supply chain solutions. CIPL has been a leader in pallet and container pooling, serving major industries like FMCG, automotive, and retail. With its sustainable pooling model, CIPL helps businesses reduce disposable packaging and optimize supply chain operations.

