Legacy Meets Luxury: TREVOC Announces Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan as Brand Ambassadors

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 6: TREVOC, a leading name in Gurugram's luxury real estate landscape, has marked yet another significant milestone in its journey towards redefining opulent living. The brand, known for its visionary approach and decades-long industrial heritage, proudly unveiled Bollywood power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan as its esteemed brand ambassadors.

By roping in Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, recognised as epitomes of legacy and luxury in the Indian film industry, TREVOC aims to strengthen its position as the go-to choice for those seeking unparalleled sophistication and comfort in their homes. The strategic collaboration underscores TREVOC's commitment to offering innovative designs, state-of-the-art amenities, and sustainable living solutions, thereby reshaping the landscape of luxury real estate.

Gurpal Singh Chawla, Managing Director, TREVOC, expressed his enthusiasm about this collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan to the TREVOC family. Their iconic status and shared values resonate deeply with our brand ethos of blending legacy with luxury. With their association, we aim to elevate the living experience and continue our legacy of excellence in the real estate domain."

Sehaj Chawla, Managing Director, TREVOC, shared his delight, stating, "TREVOC has envisioned to curate one-of-its-kind projects that not only offer comfort but are ideal of luxury. Collaborating with celebrities has not only stamped our vision towards luxury and legacy but has also helped us reach a broader section of society looking for luxury developments. Both the brand ambassadors are perfect examples of luxury and resonate with our Group's vision."

TREVOC, embodying the core values of 'Imagine, Innovate, and Inspire', stands at the forefront of setting new benchmarks in the high-end residential infrastructure segment. With a legacy spanning over 75 years, the brand is committed to incorporating high-end amenities in its luxury projects to elevate the residents' lifestyle. With a focus on key locations, including Golf Course Road, Southern Peripheral Road, and Dwarka Expressway, TREVOC remains committed to offering unparalleled quality and sophistication, setting new standards in the sector.

