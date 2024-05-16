LemFi Now Enables Instant, Low-cost Payment Transfer Services to India

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]/ London [UK]/ San Francisco (California) [USA], May 16: a leading fintech platform transforming financial services for immigrants, today announced that its international payment services are now available from Canada and the United Kingdom to India and will be available from the US to India later this year. LemFi offers instant international transfers at the best exchange rates with zero fees on transfers or account maintenance.

Every year, millions of immigrants relocate to countries across the globe in pursuit of new beginnings. One of the first and biggest obstacles they encounter is accessing financial services. In 2020, LemFi created a platform to help make living abroad easier for immigrants, enabling straightforward remittance payments to Africa. Since then, LemFi further expanded its offering to additional countries in Africa, Asia and Europe from the US, UK and Canada.

Today, for those who have recently claimed residency in a new country, LemFi can enable instant payments to be sent to India and 21 other countries.

"We are very excited to launch the new India service which will enable the Indian diaspora in the US, UK and Canada to send instant remittances to their loved ones back home with zero transfer fees and unbeatable exchange rates," said Philip Daniel, Head of Global Expansion & India, LemFi. "With India being the largest recipient of remittances (estimated at 125 billion USD in 2023) our ambition is to launch our India service from markets like Europe and the Middle East in the future and establish LemFi's position as the preferred partner for the Indian population living abroad for their cross-border payment requirements."

LemFi is the preferred international payment app for everyone. Send money to India, China, Pakistan, Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and 16 other countries. Receive and manage your money without stress.

