Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Limited enters into a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire 60% stake STK Food Processing Pvt. Ltd.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9: Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Limited ("Leo Dryfruits") (BSE: 544329), a leading player in the premium dry fruits, spices, and namkeen segment, has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire a 60% equity stake in STK Food Processing Pvt. Ltd. ("STK Food Processing"), an established manufacturer of Makhana and Chana Sattu products.

The acquisition is expected to unlock meaningful cross-selling and distribution synergies, enabling Leo Dryfruits to leverage STK Food Processing's established market presence and customer relationships. This transaction strengthens Leo Dryfruits' high-value product portfolio and is expected to support sustained topline growth.

Incorporated on 10 July 2012, STK Food Processing operates under the brand "POPMAK", specializing in roasted and flavoured Makhana and other value-added food products. The company is a recognized supplier to the Canteen Stores Department (CSD), Ministry of Defence, with seven products currently registered and multiple new products under development. Leo Dryfruits presently has nine products listed with CSD; post-acquisition, the combined CSD product portfolio will increase to sixteen products, significantly strengthening the Company's presence in this channel.

This strategic move aligns with Leo Dryfruits' long-term objective of scaling its premium product vertical by leveraging its sourcing capabilities, processing strengths, and stringent quality standards, particularly across B2G and institutional channels.

Management Perspective:

Commenting on the development, Mr. Kaushik Shah, Chairman and Managing Director of Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Limited said,

"This is an important step forward in our strategy to strengthen our presence in the B2G and B2B segments. Over the years, we have built a strong reputation for delivering premium-quality dry fruits, spices, ghee, and namkeen with consistent reliability, and this acquisition reaffirms the complementarity of STK Food Processing Private Limited to the Company's existing operations and will enable a broader and more integrated product offering.

Our focus has always been on combining high-quality sourcing with efficient processing and distribution, enabling us to serve large-scale clients without compromising on standards. This acquisition positions our Brand in the Market along with existing products expanding our outreach and Product portfolio as well.

We are confident this milestone will act as a catalyst for future growth and further reinforce our position as a trusted brand in India's dynamic food industry."

About Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Limited:

Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Limited is a trusted player in the sourcing, processing, trading, and marketing of premium-quality spices, dry fruits, grocery products, namkeen, and other food-related offerings. Under its flagship brand Vandu, Leo Dryfruits offers whole and blended spices, roasted and flavoured dry fruits, and essentials like ghee, seasonings, poppy seeds, and sesame seeds ensuring authenticity and superior taste. Its FRYD Foods brand caters to the frozen and semi-fried snacks segment. Certified with ISO 22000:2018 and ISO 9001:2015, Leo is committed to quality, purity, and customer satisfaction.

The company was listed on the BSE SME platform on January 8, 2025.

In H1 FY26, the company reported Revenue of ₹53.45 crore, EBITDA of ₹8.21 crore, and PAT of ₹4.76 crore, compared to ₹17.88 crore revenue, ₹3.54 crore EBITDA, and ₹1.50 crore PAT in H1 FY25. This represents a robust YoY growth of ~199% in revenue, ~132% in EBITDA, and ~218% in PAT, reflecting strong operational execution and margin expansion.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

