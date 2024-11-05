LIBA's Flagship PGDM Programme Receives Over 1 Lakh Website Visitors within Two Weeks

PRNewswire

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 5: Premier B-School, LIBA which recently opened registrations for its two-year PGDM programme has been witnessing a surge in interest from applicants across India. The programme's registration page has recorded a massive traffic of over 1 Lakh visitors within a fortnight of announcing the start of student registrations for its 2025-2027 batch.

Ranked amongst the top B-schools in India, LIBA has been at the forefront of creating ethical business leaders since its inception in 1979. Built to uphold the tenets of 'Excellence with Ethics', for nearly half a century, LIBA has been striving to create leaders of tomorrow who prioritise integrity, accountability, and transparency at work and beyond.

The renowned Jesuit institution's Post Graduate Diploma in Management programme which is now open for registration is well-known for its distinctive pedagogy. Continually striving to inculcate the values of excellence, justice, honesty and service to the society, LIBA's two-year, full-time residential PGDM programme offers students an immersive, experiential learning environment that promotes individual excellence and fosters creativity like no other institution in the country.

As pointed out by the Director of LIBA, Dr C. Joe Arun, SJ, who holds a D.Phil (Oxon) from Oxford University, "LIBA is a learning institution and the faculty act as facilitators who strive to enhance each student's unique strengths by guiding them towards pursuing their personal goals and taking ownership of their work. We let our students be the captain of their own ship. And our fundamental philosophies emphasise the need to focus and test our student's strengths and not their weakness. At LIBA we believe singers must be tested on singing and dancers must be tested on dancing. And that's reflected in our continual student assessment model that has completely done away with the conventional practice of annual evaluation."

A rigorous, two-year programme, LIBA's PGDM is designed to give fresh graduates, aspiring young professionals and those looking for a career-change a solid foundation in the key areas of business. With work experience considered an added advantage for applicants, the stringent admissions process includes application submissions, where in information such as past academic, co-curricular performance as well as the candidates' CAT / XAT IDs are captured.

With the institution already witnessing a steady rise in interest within weeks of opening registrations for its 2025-2027 batch, it now remains to be seen how many of the best aspirants make it to the final round of selection.

Registrations for the prestigious LIBA PGDM programme is now open. For more information and to download the brochure, visit LIBA's website https://bit.ly/3NROaX3

About LIBA

Ranked among the top B-school in India, LIBA is renowned for its high academic standards that lays emphasis on building more humane, ethical leaders of tomorrow. The institute's integrated leadership and business education programme empowers students to pursue excellence academically and beyond.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)