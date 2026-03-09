Monday, March 09, 2026 | 08:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,63,630; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹2,84,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,49,990

Gold prices

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,63,790

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 8:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,63,630, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,84,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,49,990. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,63,630 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,64,170 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,63,790.
  
 

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,49,990, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,50,490 in Chennai.
              
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,50,140.  
                   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,84,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,89,900. 
 
US gold fell more than 2 per cent on Monday as a stronger dollar weighed on greenback-priced bullion, while higher energy costs fuelled inflation concerns and further dimmed the prospects for near-term reductions in interest rates.
 
Spot gold was down 2.5 per cent at $5,041.89 per ounce, as of 0048 GMT. US gold futures for April delivery were down 2.1 per cent at $5,049.40.
 
The dollar hovered near a three-month high hit last week, making bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies.
 
The US 10-year Treasury yields climbed to a near one-month high, raising the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold.
 
Spot silver dropped 4 per cent to $80.99 per ounce. Spot platinum fell 3.8 per cent to $2,054.65, and palladium was down 2.1 per cent at $1,590.32.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 8:28 AM IST

