LifeCell Forays into Skincare with AreoVeda, Specialising in Cellular Skin Science

PNN Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 9: LifeCell, India's pioneering stem cell bank and a leader in diagnostics, genetic testing, and pre-conception care, is poised to disrupt the world of mother-baby skincare with the launch of AreoVeda. With this, the brand has unveiled a product range, especially crafted for pregnant women, new moms, and newborns, that shatters existing norms through its uncompromising standards of purity, potency, and safety. Masterfully harnessing the regenerative powers of natural ingredients, the company introduces a cellular science-backed approach that is single-handedly redefining how clean skincare is perceived. Incepted to counter concerns like stretch marks, pigmentation, acne, and dryness in the case of expectant and new mothers and eczema, diaper rash and cradle cap in the case of babies, the company offers solutions for all skin problems faced by this cohort. Its products undergo 10+ cellular tests on lab-grown human skin cells in LifeCell's accredited labs via tests like:

* Cytotoxicity to evaluate the toxicity of product ingredients on skin cells,

* Anti-irritation test that assesses a cosmetic product's safety by using ELISA technology,

* Bone formation assay, which evaluates the product's ability to enhance and stimulate bone formation,

* Cell-migration assay, which helps decode the wound-healing effects of the products on dermal cells,

Anti-ageing test to assess skincare product effectiveness by using RT-PCR technology and much more!

Taru Mayur, Co-founder of AreoVeda, said, "An EWG study revealed that 200+ chemicals were found in a baby's umbilical cord blood that came from what the mother had been exposed to. This means what goes in and on the body, including the skincare products, could impact a baby's healthy growth & development. Given these findings, there is an urgent need for a skincare brand like AreoVeda that combines natural ingredients with advanced cellular testing methods to ensure the product's safety and efficacy. We are excited to introduce our products, and we are sure that our customers will come to see us as a reliable ally who they can trust during this beautiful phase of life."

AreoVeda has secured the coveted EWG and ECOCERT COSMOS certifications. The former validates the brand's claim that its products are pure and free of chemicals listed by the body, thereby meeting all prescribed standards of consumer health. And only & lt;2% of brands across the globe have managed to get this prestigious certification. The latter attests to the fact that 95% of the ingredients used to formulate the products are natural and plant-based. AreoVeda has actually bested this requirement and ensures that & gt;98% of its ingredients are natural, while successfully passing all the stringent manufacturing and lab site audits.

It is also hailed for inaugurating the industry-first process of cryomilling, wherein four "hero" ingredients are milled with liquid nitrogen at extremely low temperatures (-196°C), ensuring they are pure, micronised, contaminant-free, and retain their natural properties. These are the star constituents in the brand's CryoHeroes range - CryoCoffee, CryoGold, CryoOats & CryoHayal.

In addition to being India's 1st band that is Ecocert certified, EWG verified and cellularly proven, AreoVeda also prioritises sustainable practices. Moreover, they come in eco-friendly packaging that minimises the brand's environmental footprint and sets new standards for socially responsible & cruelty-free skincare.

The brand's collection is divided into three segments:

* The pregnancy range includes stretch marks cream, skin clarifying serum, skin brightening serum, foam face wash, and moisturising spray lotion.

* Products designed for new mothers include hydrating Foam Body Wash, post-natal massage oil, under-eye serum, natural nipple butter, and skin brightening serum.

The baby collection comprises a head-to-toe foam wash, dusting powder, deep moisturising cream, massage oil, and moisturising spray lotion.

For those impressed by the company's accreditations and credits, its products are available for purchase on its official website and e-commerce platforms like Amazon. Shortly, they will also be available on Flipkart, FirstCry, Nykaa and Quick Commerce Platforms.

About AreoVeda

Founded in 2024 by Mayur Abhaya and Taru Mayur, AreoVeda (from the house of LifeCell) is India's 1st skincare brand to be accredited with Ecocert and EWG certification. It offers the purest and safest range of products for expectant mothers, new mothers, and newborns. Augmenting its claim of authenticity is the fact that this is the only brand in India to employ cellular testing, ensuring absolute efficacy by testing all its products on lab-grown human skin cells.

https://www.areoveda.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)