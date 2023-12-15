Lifetime Honor Presented, Legacy Entrusted: JK Khurana Celebrates Son Parveen (Vicky) and Daughter-In-Law Seema Khurana as Heirs to Lead Venus Industries

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 15: At the recent 18th Annual International Travel Awards 2023 organized by Hospitality India, J.K. Khurana, Founding Chairman of Venus Industries received the distinguishing Lifetime Achievement Award commemorating his pioneering vision of growing Venus into Asia's foremost hospitality cutlery brand since 1963. Attended by over 500 industry veterans including political dignitaries like Honourable Minister of State for Tourism Ajay Bhatt, the award cements Khurana's legacy building Venus Industries from modest beginnings into a pioneering global name synonymous with 5-star fine dining cutlery excellence.

Venus Industries traces its journey back to 1963 when founder Khurana established the manufacturing firm. A landmark business deal with national carrier Indian Airlines (now Air India) in Venus' formative years offered the huge opportunity to supply premium cutlery upgrading onboard dining experiences. Leveraging the national exposure and large orders from Indian Airlines, Venus steadily built specialized expertise in crafting cutlery for hospitality venues like hotels and restaurants. This airline partnership provided invaluable early support for Venus to pioneer as India's first dedicated hospitality cutlery maker. It is a testament to the brand's trusted quality and service that decades later, now under the banner of Air India, this national carrier remains one of Venus Industries' most esteemed cutlery clients to date. Fast forward to today, and Venus continues its legacy as an innovative industry leader known for high-quality cutlery enhancing the dining experience at hotels, restaurants, airlines, and other hospitality venues across India and beyond.

Galvanized by early successes, Khurana focused extensively on R & D to incorporate global styles and durability standards suited for hotels and high-end restaurants. Ambitious investments expanded into specialized European die-casting equipment and master artisans honing Venus' quality finesse through the 1960s and 70s.

By the 1990s, Venus cut its teeth furnishing thousands of five-star suites drawing international praise, and gaining global repute for enduring quality. Today Venus' lifetime guaranteed commercial collections adorn the finest 5-star properties around the globe, with every piece proudly made in India.

Attaining Global Prominence Through Industry Vision

As demand outgrew domestic capabilities, Khurana spearheaded Venus' overseas growth by founding the export wing Prebor Exports Private Limited. Prebor paved access to crucial North American, Middle East, European and South Asia markets cementing Venus' foothold. By the early 2000s Venus accounted for over 75% of production servicing renowned chains like Trident, Oberoi and Taj Hotels plus global names like Marriott, Hyatt and Radisson to name a few.

Driving Modernization & Innovation for the Future

Now at 80 years old, Khurana continues mentoring the next generation while steering Venus' future. Recent business modernization efforts drive digitalization, global brand uniformity, and emerging market reach in alignment with his visionary leadership.

Venus Industries Managing Director Parveen (Vicky) Khurana remarked, "We congratulate my father on this well-deserved lifetime honor. His uncompromising commitment to quality, constant innovation, and foresight expanding globally established an enduring foundation upon which Venus sustains as hospitality's finest cutlery provider. We aim to continue his formidable legacy meeting international five-star standards while advancing efforts to make fine dining cutlery access more inclusive globally." Seema Khurana, Managing Director, Venus Industries remarked, that the legacy of Venus Industries which has been bestowed upon us, feels special and fills us with enthusiasm, as we have to meet the highest of standards every day that JK Khurana has benchmarked. Wishing luck to Parveen (Vicky) Khurana and Seema Khurana, JK Khurana said "Now the baton of Venus Industries is passed to my Son and Daughter in Law, I wish them luck taking the brand Venus Industries to new heights".

Through J.K. Khurana's dedication spanning six remarkable decades, Venus Industries stands today as the pioneering name behind inimitable dining experiences at iconic hotels and resorts across 35 nations and 6 continents conveying India's world-class manufacturing prowess through luxury craftsmanship. A Life truly celebrated!!

