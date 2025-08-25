Lightbridge by House of Hiranandani receives IGBC Platinum Certification for Green Building Excellence

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25: House of Hiranandani today announced that Lightbridge, its flagship IT park located on Saki Vihar Road in Powai, Mumbai, has been awarded the Platinum Rating by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) under the Green New Buildings rating system--marking one of the highest levels of sustainable certification in India.

Designed as a next-generation workplace, Lightbridge reflects HOH's vision to create high-performance commercial environments that blend architectural innovation with environmental responsibility. Spread across approximately 6,00,000 sq. ft., the project integrates advanced energy-efficient systems, maximises natural light, ensuring a reduced carbon footprint and enhanced occupant well-being.

"This certification is not just a milestone for Lightbridge--it's a reaffirmation of our approach to development of commercial spaces," said Prashin Jhobalia, Chief Marketing Officer, House of Hiranandani. "We believe the future of workspaces lies in thoughtful design that drives long-term value for both people and the planet."

Strategically located between two metro lines--one operational at Andheri-Kurla Road and the other upcoming at JVLR--the building is just over one kilometre from each, offering excellent connectivity to both the Western and Central railway lines. It also benefits from proximity to key social infrastructure, including the airport, hotels, hospitals, and shopping destinations. These connectivity advantages position Lightbridge as the preferred choice for both multinationals and new-age Indian corporates seeking a premium, well-connected office destination.

Lightbridge currently houses marquee occupiers such as CRISIL, WeWork, Sugar Cosmetics, Emcure, among other leading technology and services brands, underscoring its reputation as a high-demand destination for future-ready businesses.

The development offers a comprehensive suite of future-ready infrastructure, such as smart automation, water- and energy-efficient systems, ample vehicle parking, waste management, design that provides for daylight, and green landscapes, making it one of the most advanced and sustainability-aligned commercial hubs in the region. Additionally, the project ensures superior occupant convenience through curated retail options, proximity to premium hospitality, and robust crisis response infrastructure.

"Our focus has always been on building spaces that deliver long-term value--whether through energy savings, user well-being, or future adaptability," added Jhobalia. "Lightbridge reflects the kind of intelligent infrastructure we believe India's commercial sector needs today."

Lightbridge joins the growing portfolio of IGBC-rated commercial projects of House of Hiranandani which includes Olympus A & B and Quantum at Hiranandani Estate, Thane, further strengthening its reputation as a leader in sustainable urban development.

About House of Hiranandani:

House of Hiranandani is a pioneer in developing integrated communities that have become landmarks in India. It has transformed the real estate skyline of Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad with its signature-styled neighbourhoods that offer a holistic living experience to residents. Pillared by over four decades of experience and a unique approach to designing and planning, House of Hiranandani invests heavily in research and development to ensure that its developments surpass industry benchmarks and redefine the standards of engineering and design. Today, the brand is synonymous with excellence and strives to create value for all stakeholders at every step of development. To date, the company has developed 49+ million sq ft across various verticals, including 13+ million sq ft of office space, delivered 26,612 homes, educated 95,228 students, and planted over 69,357 trees.

