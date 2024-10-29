Lighthouse Learning Expands Footprint Through Partnership with Phoenix Greens School of Learning, Hyderabad

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29: Lighthouse Learning (formerly known as EuroKids International), India's leading Early Childhood and K-12 Education Group, today announced a partnership with Phoenix Greens School of Learning, Hyderabad as part of its ongoing efforts to expand its footprint in the country. This collaboration marks a significant step in Lighthouse Learning's mission to provide world-class education and enrich the learning experiences of students in the region.

Phoenix Greens School of Learning, based in Hyderabad offers both CBSE as well as Cambridge curricula, fostering curiosity and a passion for learning among students. With state-of-the-art science laboratories, aesthetically designed pre-primary campus, well-stocked libraries, and interactive digitized classrooms, students are empowered to develop critical thinking and innovative skills. Through this partnership, both Lighthouse Learning and Phoenix Greens School of Learning are set to elevate educational standards through a dynamic exchange of best practices and collaborative research and development initiatives.

The partnership focuses on enhancing educational quality, particularly in faculty and leadership training, while also providing enriching exposure and development opportunities for students and staff across multiple locations. Together, they will foster an innovative learning environment that empowers educators and students alike.

Announcing the partnership, Prajodh Rajan, Co-Founder and Group CEO, Lighthouse Learning Group, said, "This collaboration is a significant step forward in our mission for educational excellence. By joining forces with Phoenix Greens School of Learning, known for its state-of-the-art facilities and holistic approach, we aim to exchange innovative practices and elevate faculty development. Together, we will create a vibrant learning environment that not only enriches student experiences but also empowers educators to inspire and shape the next generation of leaders."

Kiran Parimi and Y Sridhar Reddy, Director, Phoenix Greens School of Learning, added, "Our partnership with Lighthouse Learning, India's leading Early Childhood and K-12 Education Group represents a remarkable opportunity for our educators and students alike. By exchanging best practices and engaging in collaborative research, we aim to enhance our teaching methodologies and leadership training. Our commitment to student-centered learning will be further strengthened, ensuring that our educators are well prepared to inspire and guide students toward a successful future."

At the heart of Lighthouse Learning's mission is a 'Child First' philosophy, emphasizing nurturing learning environments, enriched pedagogy, and the integration of technology to foster educational engagement. Lighthouse Learning Group remains committed to its mission of delivering high-quality education by continually expanding its network and fostering partnerships that prioritise innovation and excellence.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)