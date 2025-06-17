Lilavati Hospital Doctors Save Life of 78-Year-Old Woman with Serious Heart Disease

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17: Lilavati Hospital have successfully saved the life of a 78-year-old woman suffering from a serious heart condition known as Mitral Annular Calcification. The patient received a new lease on life through a Transcatheter Transatrial Mitral Valve Replacement (TMVR) surgery. This procedure, performed at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, marks India's first successful transatrial TMVR surgery. India's First Successful Transcatheter Transatrial Mitral Valve Replacement Surgery Performed at Lilavati Hospital.

The surgery was conducted by a team of specialists led by Dr. Ravinder Singh Rao, Interventional Structural Cardiologist, Dr. Kaushal Pandey, Cardiac Surgeon, and Dr. Uday Gandhi, Cardiac Anaesthesist.

Sujata Sakpal (Name changed), had been suffering from severe breathlessness for months. She couldn't sleep lying down and experienced discomfort while eating, walking, or even bathing. Despite undergoing treatment from several doctors, there was no improvement. Realizing the seriousness of her condition, the family admitted her to Lilavati Hospital. Medical tests revealed that her mitral valve was damaged and heavily calcified. Considering her age, the condition of her lungs, and the extensive calcification in her heart, a traditional surgery was deemed extremely risky. Many other hospitals had declined to perform the procedure.

However, doctors at Lilavati Hospital took up the challenge and opted for the advanced TMVR procedure.

Dr. Ravinder Singh Rao, Interventional Structural Cardiologist, Lilavati Hospital Mumbai said, "Given her age and frail condition, traditional surgery was not an option. So, we chose the Transcatheter Transatrial Mitral Valve Replacement technique. We used an Edwards Sapien 3 valve for the replacement. A small incision was made in the heart to remove the damaged valve and implant the new one. The entire procedure was completed in a very short time. The patient was kept in the ICU for just one day and discharged within four days as her condition improved. Three months later, she is now able to walk again, sleeps well, and lives independently without any breathing issues."

"This procedure offers a ray of hope to patients for whom traditional treatment is not possible," concluded Dr. Rao.

Dr. Niraj Uttamani, COO of Lilavati Hospital Mumbai said, "This surgery is not just a medical achievement but a landmark for India and the entire Asian continent. It reflects Lilavati's commitment to medical excellence and brings new hope to patients suffering from critical illnesses."

Sharing her feelings, Patient Sujata Sakpal said, "I had breathing problems for many years. I couldn't sleep or even eat properly. Other doctors had refused surgery, and I was scared. But the doctors at Lilavati Hospital treated me in time and gave me a second chance at life. I'm deeply grateful to them."

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2712617/TMVR_Surgery_Lilavati_Hospital.jpg

