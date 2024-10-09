Lincoln American University: A Global Leader in Medical Education

SMPL Guyana [South America], October 9: Lincoln American University, School of Medicine, is a leading medical institution in Guyana, known for providing top-quality education. We are proud to announce our ongoing commitment to excellence in medical education. Our rigorous academic programs, comprehensive clinical training, and focus on student success have led to significant achievements in accreditation, recognition, and student outcomes. Since its inception, Lincoln American University has been one of the fastest-growing medical universities in the Caribbean. Enlisted in the World Directory of Medical Schools (WDOMS) and empaneled by the erstwhile Medical Council of India, the university adheres to the guidelines outlined by the National Medical Commission (NMC) in the gazette notification dated 18th November 2021.

In addition, the University is registered with the National Accreditation Council of Guyana, and has been recognized by Lincoln American University is also accredited by the Medical Council of Guyana. It is certified by esteemed international bodies such as the Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates (ECFMG) for USMLE, the General Medical Council (UK) for PLAB, and the Medical Council of Canada. The university is proud to be a member of the Global Alliance for Medical Education and the Association for Medical Education in Europe (AMEE).

Recently in July 2024, Lincoln American University played a pivotal role as an Academic Partner of the Global Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (GAPIO) in organizing the IX Mid-Year Conference, held at the American University of Antigua (AUA).

With its strong international affiliations and commitment to academic excellence, Lincoln American University continues to shape future healthcare professionals on a global scale. By providing world-class medical education and fostering international collaboration, the university stands as a beacon of opportunity for aspiring medical students across the globe.

A Proven Track Record of FMGE Success

One of LAU's most notable accomplishments is its exceptional performance in the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE). The FMGE is a rigorous licensing examination for international medical graduates seeking to practice medicine in India. With a high success rate varying between ~31% to ~75%, LAU's graduates have constantly outperformed the national average of 15%-20%, demonstrating the effectiveness of the university's curriculum and teaching methodologies. This success is a direct result of LAU's emphasis on clinical exposure, problem-based learning, and a faculty of experienced medical professionals.

We take pride in our student's success excelling in a few of the toughest medical examinations including PLAB, USMLE, etc. LAU has the best success rates in FMGE amongst all Caribbean universities.

A Curriculum Designed for Global Impact

LAU's curriculum is meticulously designed to meet the highest international standards in medical education. Lincoln American University always ensures that its programs adhere to rigorous quality standards and prepare students for successful careers in medicine. The curriculum meets all the essential competencies requirements of most of the international community including the National Medical Commission of India, the USA, the UK, and Canada. The curriculum has both horizontal-system-based components as well as verticals that relate to common aspects of basic and clinical sciences.

The university's curriculum incorporates a balanced approach to theoretical knowledge and practical skills. Students have ample opportunities to engage in clinical rotations, research projects, and community service initiatives. This hands-on experience equips them with the confidence and competence needed to excel in their medical careers.

Lincoln American University is a premier institution dedicated to providing quality medical education. The university's mission is to nurture well-rounded individuals who are equipped to make a positive impact on society. With a focus on academic excellence, research, and community engagement, LAU strives to create a dynamic and supportive learning environment.

