LIT PRO FOCO Honored with Rajasthan Radiance Award 2025

Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], November 17: In a proud moment for Rajasthan's education and entrepreneurship sector, LIT PRO Education (FOCO model) -- a key initiative under the Taxway Group -- was honored with the Top Business Leaders Samman at the Rajasthan Radiance Award 2025. The award was presented by Mr. Suresh Singh Rawat, Water Resources Cabinet Minister of Rajasthan, recognizing the organization's outstanding contribution to professional education and skill development.

Adding to the moment of pride, Mr. Manoj Kumar was also honored at the event for his commendable work in the Kiddoo School, further highlighting the state's progress in innovative educational practices.

Receiving the award on behalf of LIT PRO Education, Mr. Manoj Kumar, Director of education wing, shared insights into the group's pioneering efforts in shaping education and entrepreneurship. Known as India's largest tax advisory company, the organization has been instrumental in creating a practical learning ecosystem tailored to the ₹80 crore taxation market of India.

LIT PRO Education offers a diverse range of university courses, certification programs, and practical accounting training. Through its Learning Institute of Taxation and Accounts Startup, it is equipping students to become highly skilled accountants who can support India's evolving economy.

During the ceremony, Mr. Kumar also spotlighted several innovative educational verticals that are driving holistic growth:

Memory Shark: Designed for children's cognitive development, it features unique kits using neurobic science, mnemonic methods, and brain development tools.

Kiddoo / Kid Shark: Kiddoo is a modern kindergarten and early learning platform that nurtures young minds through playful education and holistic development. Kid Shark complements it by delivering child-focused products such as stationery, educational toys, and learning supplies -- together ensuring a complete early education and growth ecosystem with efficient inventory and stock management.

Tax Commerce: Provides professional coaching in commerce fields, including Chartered Accountancy (C.A.), preparing students for career excellence.

LIT PRO Education: Offers university-affiliated degrees, diplomas, and recognized certification programs, blending academic learning with real-world skills.

The organization has successfully implemented both FOCO (Franchisee-Owned, Company-Operated) and FOFO (Franchisee-Owned, Franchisee-Operated) models across India, ensuring access to quality education even in remote areas.

Mr. Niranjan Mahawar, CEO and Founder of Taxway Group, expressed heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Aditi Govitrikar, FM Radio, and the entire organizing team of the Rajasthan Radiance Awards 2025 for their esteemed recognition. He emphasized that such acknowledgment not only honors their ongoing efforts but also serves as a powerful motivation to continue their mission of empowering India's youth through accessible, practical, and high-quality education.

For more information, visit - https://litproedu.com/

