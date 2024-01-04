LivNSense, the Artificial Intelligence-driven decarbonization platform, secures USD 2.75 million in a pre-Series A round led by Pavestone Technology Fund (Pavestone VC)

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 4: LivNSense™, a pioneering cleantech venture, has secured funding from Pavestone Technology Fund (Pavestone) as part of its USD 2.75 million growth round. Founded by Avnish Kumar, LivNSense™ envisions a Carbon Neutral World and is committed to contributing to a Net Zero Planet.

LivNSense's flagship product (GreenOps™) utilizes AI and Digital Twins technology to reduce carbon emissions. The startup's revenue and profits have seen steady growth, and this funding will be used to expand GreenOps' capabilities and enter new markets. LivNSense is focusing on expanding its industrial 'Carbon Cockpit' functionality to spearhead the growth across 'hard-to-abate' industries.

"We are pleased to announce that our latest funding round led by Pavestone will help us continue to build our Green-AI platform with a goal to deliver 100s of megatons of Carbon reductions and touch upon billion of lives globally. We believe that Pavestone's investment thesis and approach would make them an ideal partner in our journey," said Avnish Kumar, Co-founder and CEO at LivNSense.

"We are excited to work with LivNSense towards decarbonisation of 'hard-to-abate' sectors. The team's expertise in building engineering led Artificial Intelligence and Digital Twins to impact the carbon lifecycle would help to address the industry challenges for both real-time carbon measurement to energy transition by usage of Alternate/Green Fuels. We believe that the company's foundational knowledge of energy and process systems, coupled with an IP led approach would be a key differentiator," said V. Laxmikanth (VLK), Managing Partner at Pavestone.

"Fossil fuels will still be one of the major feedstocks after 2030 given the current state of carbon mitigation. GreenOps™ has a unique advantage for long-term play even after process electrification and green hydrogen technologies are commercialised. GreenOps™ would integrate into these technologies in the future as a 'full stack decarbonisation' platform for comprehensive energy balance management," said Priyanka Kumar, Co-founder and COO at LivNSense™.

LivNSense was one of the notable companies recognized for its innovation in the #MannkiBaat episode by Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India.

About LivNSense:

LivNSense™ (LivNSense GreenOps Private Limited) is a leading AI-based Cleantech company that is addressing 'Net Zero Challenge' to reduce GHG carbon emissions across the globe. Please visit www.LivNSense.com for more details.

