Lord's Mark Industries Stands Out at the World Economic Forum 2025 in Davos

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30: Lord's Mark Industries Limited, one of the leading diversified business groups has reinforced its leadership in renewable energy by securing a prestigious 300 MW solar contract under the Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA) program at The World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting 2025 in Davos, Switzerland.

The landmark project, won at a competitive rate of Rs4.80 per unit, underscores the company's commitment to advancing India's sustainable energy agenda. Aligned with PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, the initiative targets the completion of solar installations across government building rooftops.

Sachidanand Upadhyay, Managing Director of Lord's Mark Industries, spoke on the achievement: "Securing this milestone project under UPNEDA is a testament to our commitment to delivering innovative, cost-effective, and sustainable energy solutions. At Lord's Mark Industries, we aim to lead India's transition to a greener future while contributing to the global dialogue on renewable energy. Our participation at the World Economic Forum is an opportunity to showcase how Indian companies drive the world's sustainable development goals forward."

By prioritising the use of indigenous solar modules and adhering to the highest quality standards, Lord's Mark Industries continues to set benchmarks in renewable energy innovation. This approach fosters sustainability and strengthens India's position as a global leader in green energy solutions.

As part of its global outreach, Sachidanand Upadhyay represented India at the World Economic Forum in Davos, highlighting the company's advancements in renewable energy and healthcare technology. This recognition further cement Lord's Mark Industries as a trailblazer in sustainable development and MedTech innovation.

Lord's Mark Industries remains dedicated to expanding its renewable energy portfolio and driving sustainability initiatives that align with India's vision of a green, self-reliant energy future.

To know more visit - lordsmark.com.

