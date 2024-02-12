Lords Mark Industries Ltd. Files Patent for its Bio-chemistry Reagents and Targets a Revenue of 200 Crore

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12: LordsMed, the global healthcare division of Lord's Mark Industries Ltd., has launched a set of 10 world-class re-agent and diagnostic testing kits for Triglycerides, Uric Acid, Alkaline Phosphatase, Bilirubin, Calcium (Arsenazo III), Creatinine, Glucose, Serum Glutamic Oxaloacetic Transaminase (SGOT)/Aspartate Aminotransferas, Serum Glutamic Pyruvic Transaminase (SGPT), Alanine Aminotransferase (ALT) and Total Protein. These re-agent and diagnostic test kits come with 99.7 per cent accuracy, the highest level of sensitivity, a shelf-life of 24 months, unique packaging and competitive price-points. The company has filed India patents for these kits which will strengthen the preventive healthcare mechanism for critical diseases.

LordsMed will manufacture these re-agent and diagnostic testing kits at its manufacturing facility in Maharashtra and make these kits available to pathological labs, hospitals and research institutes through its Pan-India distribution network of over 300 dealers. LordsMed will use the kits in its chain of pathological labs as well. The company has plans to export the re-agent and kits in key global markets. LordsMed aims to generate revenue worth Rs 200 crores by supplying these kits Pan India and within SAARC, African and Eastern Europe countries in global markets within couple of years.

Commenting on the launch, Sachidanand Upadhyay, MD & CEO, Lord's Mark Industries Ltd. said, "The demand for affordable and quality re-agent and diagnostic kits in India is growing steadily on the back of prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, growing awareness of importance of diagnostic intervention and the benefits of preventive healthcare. Our re-agent or diagnostic testing kits with unparalleled accuracy, sensitivity and shelf life will redefine the pre-emptive diagnostic interventions framework for critical diseases. As Indian patents are recognised globally, we have filed India patents for our kits to get easy acceptance in global markets. With our robust manufacturing capacity and domestic and global distribution network, we are working towards meeting the growing demand for quality diagnostic kits across regions."

LordsMed has its manufacturing facility at Vasai and the company is currently in the final stage of establishing its second and third manufacturing facilities in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, and Silvassa, Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli respectively. These facilities are poised to set new benchmarks in Asia, in terms of production capacity and quality standards.

Lords Mark Industries has entered into technological tie-ups with IIT Bombay, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) and other premier institutes to develop world-class patent products which will change the face of the diagnostic industry. Lords Mark Industries is working towards developing affordable non-invasive diagnostic kits with the highest accuracy level for critical diseases such as sickle cell, oral cancer and tuberculosis.

Incorporated in 1998, Lord's Mark Industries Private Ltd. (Lord's) has made impressive growth starting from paper to LED to Renewable energy and making grand in the medical diagnostic industry. Lord's and its subsidiaries have made a mark in Electric Vehicle, Genome Testing, Vitamin Industry and Healthcare. Growth through diversification has become the trend setter and has been the cornerstone of success at Lord's.

For more information, please visit lordsmark.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)