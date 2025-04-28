Lumina Datamatics Honored with IMC RBNQ Certificate of Merit and Milestone Merits Recognitions for 2024

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28: Lumina Datamatics, a global leader in content, retail support, and technology solutions, has been recognized with the IMC Ramkrishna Bajaj National Quality (RBNQ) Awards for 2024 in the following categories:

* Certificate of Merit in the Service Category: Awarded for consistently delivering value-driven, high-quality solutions

* Milestone Merits Recognition in the Leadership Category: Awarded for fostering a culture of strong leadership, strategic vision, and continuous organizational growth

* Milestone Merits Recognition in the Workforce Category: Awarded for cultivating a work culture prioritizing innovation, collaboration, employee well-being, and development

These prestigious accolades were presented at the 28th RBNQ Award Ceremony, held on Wednesday, 23rd April 2025, at the IMC Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Mumbai.

The recognitions underscore Lumina Datamatics' unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, a robust work culture, excellence in service delivery, and organizational leadership.

Speaking about this achievement, Sameer Kanodia, Managing Director and CEO of Lumina Datamatics, said: "We are pleased to receive these awards, which reflect our collective pursuit of excellence and the relentless commitment of our teams. At Lumina Datamatics, we believe that leadership and quality go hand in hand, and this recognition only strengthens our determination to innovate, collaborate, and set new benchmarks across the industry."

The IMC RBNQ Awards received by Lumina Datamatics highlight the company's dedication to delivering transformative solutions and building a future-ready workforce, aligned with global quality standards.

About Lumina Datamatics:

Lumina Datamatics is a trusted partner in providing digital Content Services, Retail Support Services, and Technology Solutions to companies in the Publishing and Retail Industries worldwide. We are among the largest service providers in the Content space and our customers include nine of the ten largest Publishers and three of the five largest Retailers and Marketplaces. Lumina Datamatics' expert solutions combine its various in-house and client-facing platforms, partnerships with global technology leaders, and more than 6,500 professionals across the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Philippines, and India.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2674666/Lumina_Datamatics_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)