Luxury Living at a Price - Premium v/s New Micro-Markets in NCR

New Delhi [India], February 25: Luxury real estate in Delhi-NCR is seeing sustained growth, offering buyers a diverse range of options, from established high-end neighborhoods to rapidly developing micro-markets. The housing segment experienced a steep surge in demand for both luxury and premium housing, driven by increasing disposable incomes, buyers' changing lifestyle preferences, favorable home loan rates, and various other factors.

As per CBRE, the real estate sector saw a growth in land deals in 2024, with transactions exceeding 2,200 acres from around 1,900 acres in the previous year, with Delhi-NCR taking the lead. Besides, the Delhi-NCR micro-markets led the chart with over 40 land deals, with Gurugram accounting for more than 60%, followed by Noida and Greater Noida with a 25% share of NCR deals. This uptick in activity across regions highlights a major shift in the luxury housing segment.

Amidst this growth, NCR has seen new and developing sectors, driven by the rise of modern infrastructure, world-class amenities, and competitive pricing. While premium locations like Lutyens' Delhi, Golf Course Road in Gurugram, and Noida's Sector 150 have long been the hallmark of luxury living, commanding significant price premiums, newer sectors and developing corridors such as Dwarka Expressway, SPR, Siddharth Vihar in Ghaziabad, Sectors 76-95 in New Gurugram and Greater Noida West are redefining upscale living with modern townships, sustainable infrastructure, and luxury living.

Manoj Gaur, President CREDAI NCR and CMD Gaurs Group, says, "Luxury living in NCR is no longer confined to legacy locations. New developments in emerging corridors are redefining what premium real estate means. The projects in these locations integrate cutting-edge architecture, high-end amenities, and smart home features, catering to a new generation of buyers who seek both exclusivity and modern convenience. Therefore, we believe the future of premium living lies in well-planned, amenity-rich communities that offer seamless connectivity and unparalleled lifestyle benefits."

Market trends show that backed by enhanced connectivity and proximity to key business hubs, Dwarka Expressway, and SPR witnessed significant traction in residential development in 2024, accounting for an impressive 88% share. Meanwhile, in Noida, Sector 150 has emerged as a key micro-market, fueling real estate growth amid rising demand for luxury residences with premium amenities. The sector recorded a 12% year-on-year increase in luxury rental prices in H1 2024, closely followed by the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway at 11%.

Sandeep Chhillar, Founder and Chairman, Landmark Group, says, "NCR's real estate market, particularly the city of Gurugram has seen tremendous growth over the years. Corridors like Dwarka Expressway and SPR are set to become the upcoming hubs of luxury real estate. With excellent connectivity, these corridors attract end-users and investors. The demand for high-end residences in these areas has surged due to their strategic locations and competitive offerings when compared to traditional luxury sectors. As these micro-markets mature, they will offer enhanced luxury living experiences with a blend of modern amenities and sustainable infrastructure, making them a compelling choice for luxury buyers looking for long-term value."

Further, according to a report by Anarock, Ghaziabad continues its upward trajectory, with Siddharth Vihar and Indirapuram emerging as sought-after micro-markets for luxury living. Premium projects like Prateek Grand Begonia in Siddharth Vihar offer capital and rental appreciation through enticing investment opportunities. The group offers a limited-time 30:70 payment plan, where buyers can pay 10% at the time of booking, another 20% within 90 days, and the remaining 70% upon receiving the final demand letter. This flexible plan provides buyers with a convenient and attractive option to secure their units, thus reducing their financial burden. In addition, with property prices appreciating more than 2X in Siddharth Vihar, the growth showcases the significant demand for luxury properties in the region.

Dr. Gautam Kanodia, Founder of KREEVA and Kanodia Group, says, "Premium markets offer stability and long-term value but come at a steep price. Meanwhile, new and emerging micro-markets promise high growth potential with lower initial investment, making them lucrative for new-age investors and homebuyers seeking luxury within reach. Locations like New Gurgaon and Golf Course Road offer high-end developments at competitive prices. These areas are witnessing rapid infrastructure growth, improved connectivity, and increasing demand for luxury living. Thus, we believe the micro-market boom is here to stay. The growing interest from NRIs and HNIs and the changing lifestyle preferences of buyers are pushing new locations and micro-markets to a lucrative living choice amongst home buyers."

Rajjath Goel, Managing Director, MRG Group, says, "As luxury real estate evolves in NCR, there is a clear shift towards integrated townships that offer green spaces, wellness amenities, and high-end concierge services. The demand for spacious, well-designed homes along corridors like the Dwarka Expressway continues to grow. Hence, we see the future of luxury being defined by exclusivity, innovation, and lifestyle enhancements that cater to modern aspirations, making luxury living more than just a prime location."

Therefore, choosing between premium locations and new micro-markets ultimately comes down to what each offers. As emerging corridors mature, they are set to redefine luxury living in NCR, making premium lifestyles more accessible, dynamic, and investment-friendly.

