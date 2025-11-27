M+V Altios Celebrates 25 Years of Driving Global Business Success in India

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 27: M+V Altios, a trusted partner for international companies entering and expanding in India, marks a major milestone - 25 years of supporting global businesses in one of the world's most dynamic markets. This journey parallels India's transformation from an emerging economy into a critical hub within global value chains.

From Market Entry to 360° Internationalisation

Founded in 2000 by German entrepreneur Klaus Maier and Francesco Motka, M+V Altios began with a clear mission: make India accessible, operationally manageable, and strategically viable for foreign companies. What started as a market-entry consulting firm has evolved into Internationalisation 360° - a complete model integrating market strategy, operations, HR, compliance, sales acceleration, sourcing, and post-entry growth.

Today, with 250+ experts across 8 Indian cities, M+V Altios supports 1,200+ global companies across sectors including engineering, automotive, energy, healthcare, EV, precision manufacturing, aerospace & defence, and consumer goods.

India's Rise as a Global Strategic Hub

India has rapidly shifted from being a destination market to becoming a core node in global manufacturing, sourcing, and innovation supply chains. With GDP growth of 7.5%+, a 1.4 billion-strong workforce, and an MSME ecosystem contributing 30% of GDP and 45% of exports, India now serves as a vital pillar for global expansion.

M+V Altios has observed this transformation firsthand. European clients, especially SMEs and Mittelstand companies, now look beyond sales opportunities. They are establishing R & D centres, developing supplier clusters, and building India-based subsidiaries that serve the wider APAC region.

The company's integration into the Altios International network in 2021 further expanded its reach, connecting clients to 40+ offices in 25 countries. This seamless global ecosystem supports two-way internationalisation: helping foreign companies succeed in India and enabling Indian companies to expand into Europe, Southeast Asia, North America, and beyond.

A 25-Year Evolution Aligned With India's Growth

As India liberalised, M+V Altios continually expanded its portfolio to serve deeper needs:

- 2000 - Launched first India office for market entry support

- 2006 - Added compliance, HR, and accounting solutions

- 2012 - Introduced logistics and interim management

- 2018 - Built sales performance and efficiency practices

- 2021 - Joined the Altios International Group

- 2024 - Rolled out global sourcing and supplier development

This evolution reflects not only India's shifting economic landscape--from import-driven to innovation-led, but also the company's own cultural growth. What began as a team primarily versed in German business practices is now a truly multicultural, cross-border organisation, bridging European, American, and Asian business cultures. This expertise ensures smoother collaboration between international headquarters and Indian teams, accelerating long-term success.

Creating Platforms for Global Business Leadership

For over a decade, India Day in Germany has served as a flagship platform hosted by M+V Altios, bringing together business leaders, policymakers, and entrepreneurs to explore India's opportunities. The event has become a pillar of Indo-European business collaboration.

This success led to the Sales Networking Meet in India, a unique forum connecting CXOs of foreign subsidiaries with government, financial, and industry stakeholders. What started as a modest gathering in 2010 has grown into a high-impact leadership platform, offering insights into market strategy, cross-cultural management, and local execution challenges.

The 2025 edition held special meaning as it aligned with M+V Altios's 25-year celebration, marking a quarter-century of trusted partnerships and shared progress. The next major events are already planned:

- India Day in Germany - 2026

- Sales Networking Meet - 2027

Both platforms strengthen the bridge between European SMEs and India's dynamic business landscape--helping leaders translate internationalisation into sustainable growth.

The 3Ps Shaping the Future: People, Purpose & the Next Phase

People

A people-first culture has been central to M+V Altios' success. Long-term employees, cross-functional teams, and loyal clients have grown together, reflecting deep trust and shared learning. The team's ability to navigate cultural nuances across multiple regions continues to be a competitive advantage.

Purpose

Guided by Altios Vision 2030, the company's purpose is clear:

Enable two-way global growth by helping international companies scale in India and supporting Indian companies expanding abroad.

This embodies sustainable, balanced globalisation.

Next Phase

As India moves toward becoming a $5 trillion economy, M+V Altios sees the country not just as an investment destination but as a launchpad for global collaboration and innovation. The future will focus on connecting people, cultures, and capabilities--empowering businesses to act locally while thinking globally.

Partner With M+V Altios for Your Global Expansion Journey

Whether you're entering India, scaling operations, building supplier networks, or expanding internationally, M+V Altios provides the expertise, infrastructure, and cross-border support to ensure long-term success.

Ready to explore opportunities in India or abroad?

Connect with our experts today and build your global growth story with M+V Altios.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)