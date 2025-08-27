M3M & Sirona Unveil India's First Menstrual Hygiene Vending Machines across 15 M3M Commercial Spaces

HT Syndication

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 27: Sirona, a leading femtech brand, and M3M India, a visionary real estate developer, have announced their partnership to install multi-product feminine hygiene vending machines just outside women's washrooms in M3M's malls and commercial complexes, ensuring easy, dignified access to menstrual hygiene products such as menstrual cups, period panties, sanitary pads, panty liners, toilet seat covers, and stain-removing wipes. This initiative marks a major milestone in public health infrastructure, as M3M becomes the first real estate developer in India, and possibly globally, to proactively integrate these solutions; it follows Sirona's successful deployment of similar machines at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport in partnership with GMR, signalling mounting momentum for inclusive, women-first public spaces.

This strategic partnership demonstrates both organisations' commitment to social impact, user-first design, and innovation. It offers a comprehensive, one-stop solution for women's hygiene needs in public areas, reinforcing how practical infrastructure can also catalyse cultural change.

Deep Bajaj, Co-founder, Sirona, said, "This is more than a machine, it is a message. Access to menstrual hygiene products should be a basic facility in every public space. With M3M, we have found a partner who shares that vision and is setting an inspiring benchmark for the real estate sector in India and beyond."

"Menstrual health is not just a woman's issue - it is a matter of dignity, equality, and holistic well-being. Far too often, women are held back by barriers of awareness, access, and social stigma. At M3M Foundation, we are committed to breaking these barriers by creating safe spaces for dialogue and equipping women with both knowledge and resources. Through our menstrual health drive across 39 sites in Delhi-NCR, we have directly touched over 41,900 migrant workers, 48% of whom are women, and this is just the beginning. With this partnership, we aim to strengthen the vast community of women - whether part of the workforce or visitors - who engage with M3M-developed spaces. I firmly believe when women in urban and rural India are equally empowered with health and dignity, the positive ripple effects extend to families, communities, and the nation at large" said Dr. Payal Kanodia, Chairperson & Trustee, M3M Foundation.

Through this collaboration, the partners are redefining how menstrual hygiene is addressed in public settings. The installation of vending machines stocked with essential products not only improves accessibility but also actively challenges societal taboos.

About Sirona:

Sirona is an award-winning Indian femtech brand committed to solving intimate and menstrual hygiene challenges through innovative products, education, and impact-driven partnerships. From menstrual cups to toilet hygiene essentials, Sirona has become a trusted name in progressive personal care.

About M3M:

M3M India is one of the fastest-growing real estate developers in the country, known for its visionary urban projects in the commercial, residential, and retail sectors. With a focus on sustainability, design, and customer experience, M3M is reshaping modern India's skyline.

About M3M Foundation:

M3M Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the M3M Group and is committed to bringing equitable development that ensures a life of dignity for every individual. The Foundation works on key areas such as education, healthcare, environment, disaster management, skill development, and community welfare. Programs like iMpower, Lakshya, Sarvoday, Saakshar, and Sankalp are empowering communities across India with sustainable, inclusive development models.

