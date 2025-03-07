Mach Conferences Organizes Over 135 Events In 11M Of FY25

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], March 7: Mach Conferences and Events Ltd. (BSE: 544248), a pioneer in the MICE industry that has set a high standard in successfully arranging, coordinating and carrying out formal Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Events across the globe, announced the total number of events organized and the locations serviced until February 2025.

Key Operational Highlights:

The company successfully managed 135+ events till February 2025 in the present Financial Year 2024-25. Additionally, the number of locations serviced were 66. The company has covered events in international locations like Norway, Vancouver, Peru, New Zealand, Switzerland, Monte Carlo etc. and domestic locations like Goa, Srinagar, Bekal, Jaipur, Kovlam, Gangtok etc. They have an addition of 15 new clients for whom they have conducted 35+ events by the end of February 2025 in the present Financial Year.

About Mach Conferences and Events Limited:

A pioneer in the MICE industry, MACH Conferences and Events has set a high standard in successfully arranging, coordinating and carrying out formal Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Events across the globe. The Company has more than 20 years of experience with certifications from eminent bodies like IATA, ADTOI, IATO, and PATA.

Having conducted over 300+ large and medium-size events in previous 3 years involving over 30 of the most elite brands, it takes pride in claiming to be among the supreme performers in the MICE industry. Not only in the Indian subcontinent, but our wings span across multiple countries. The company has top-notch set of experts with varied expertise apart from being blessed with an indepth and updated knowledge of the MICE Industry. As a result, they know this sector inside out, better than the rest.

