Madhav Sheth Launches AI+ Smartphone Brand, Betting Big on India's Tech Future

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 16: In a move that signals both ambition and intent, Madhav Sheth, India's most influential smartphone visionary, today unveiled the AI+ logo--offering the first official look at the upcoming smartphone from his new venture, NxtQuantum Shift Technologies.

The logo reveal marks the starting point of a larger ambition, one designed, engineered and manufactured entirely in India. It reflects a commitment to building thoughtful, secure and India-first technology. While details of the product will be showcased in due course, AI+ promises to reflect a new way of thinking about smartphones, one that prioritises trust, user focus and intelligent design.

"For us, AI+ is more than a product; it's a mindset," said Madhav Sheth, Founder and CEO of NxtQuantum Shift Technologies. "It reflects our belief that India can not only participate in the global tech ecosystem but lead it, with design and purpose that reflect how people truly live and connect."

The phone will be launched on Flipkart and other channels, a strategic partnership that combines scale with shared intent. Flipkart's vast PAN India delivery network will be key to bringing AI+ to users across India.

This launch builds on Flipkart's deep understanding of Indian consumers and its commitment to enabling next-generation technology access at scale. It also reinforces AI+'s intent to meet users where they are, with a product designed for real-world needs, distributed through a platform they trust. Together, this launch sets the stage for a new chapter in India's smartphone evolution.

The full reveal of the AI+ smartphone and operating system is expected in the coming months. For now, the logo stands as a quiet but confident signal of a brand that intends to shape how India imagines, builds, and experiences technology.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)