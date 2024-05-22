Magma Onboards Captive Processing Units to Strengthen Integrated Services

BusinessWire India

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 22: In a strategic move to strengthen its value proposition, Magma has expanded its capabilities by onboarding two new captive processing facilities, with plans to add five more by the year-end. These facilities are integral to Magma's commitment to delivering comprehensive, integrated services to its client factories in the construction and industrial goods sectors.

The new facilities are equipped for a range of essential processes including distillation, repackaging, mixing, and compressing. By owning and operating these facilities, Magma can maintain unparalleled control and visibility throughout the production and distribution processes. This strategic expansion allows Magma to offer an all-in-one solution that seamlessly integrates raw material supply with critical processing services. By incorporating these facilities into the Magma Powered Suppliers Program, the company aims to streamline procurement, reduce lead times, and simplify coordination for its customers.

"The integration of these processing facilities into our operations is a significant milestone," commented Ashish Jani, COO of Magma. "It enables us to provide a more holistic service offering that directly addresses the needs of our partner factories, from raw material supply to final processing."

Magma plans to onboard five additional processing facilities by the end of the year, further expanding its integrated service offerings. This growth underscores Magma's strategic focus on vertical integration and its commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and competitive advantage for its partner factories.

"As we continue to expand our capabilities, our focus remains on empowering factories to achieve higher levels of efficiency and productivity. These new facilities are just the beginning of our efforts to create a fully integrated supply chain ecosystem that meets the evolving needs of the industry," added Neal Thakker, Founder and CEO of Magma.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)