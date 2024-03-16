Mahagatha Launched the Spiritual Book "Ramraja" written by P Narahari and Rishikesh Pandey

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 16: Mahagatha, a leading literary house and Film Production House, today announced the launch of the spiritual book 'Ramraja - Shri Ram Ka Rajyabhishek' based on the story of the Shri Ramraja temple, Orchha. The book was officially unveiled by Dr Mohan Yadav, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

'Ramraja' is a collaborative masterpiece authored by the esteemed P Narahari IAS and Filmmaker Rishikesh Pandey book edited by Akansha Dubey. The book delves into the history, spiritual significance, and architectural marvels of the Ramraja temple in Orchha, a renowned Hindu pilgrimage site.

Commenting on the book, Author P. Narahari said, "We have delicately worked on this book for the past few years, travelling to Ayodhya and Orchha to imbibe the essence of this sacred place. The book captures the divine childhood of Lord Ram and presents this extraordinary story from a profound spiritual perspective. Through 'Ramraja', we aim to provide readers with an immersive experience and ignite their dharmic consciousness. This book will also pave the way for writers from Madhya Pradesh to come forward and showcase their literary talents".

Co-author Rishikesh Pandey added, "P. Narahari invited me to visit Orchha and listen to the captivating stories surrounding the Ramraja temple. I was deeply moved by the locals' devotion and felt compelled to share this enchanting tale with a wider audience. Initially, we had planned to release a film on the subject, but we decided to start with a book launch. After this successful book release, we will proceed with the film production as well."

The 'Ramraja' book is published by Mahagatha Publications, and a film adaptation of the same story is also in the works, produced by famous Film Producer Bharat Chowdary under his banner Karan C Production and directed by Rishikesh Pandey.

With its rich narrative and spiritual insights, 'Ramraja' promises to be a compelling read for devotees, history enthusiasts, and anyone interested in exploring the cultural and architectural heritage of India. The authors have launched their first book, titled 'A Life-Changing Approach,' which has garnered recognition by being honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri award this year. Additionally, they are also planning to introduce a forthcoming book revolving around the life and long-standing legacy of Vikram Aditya, slated for release in the near future.

