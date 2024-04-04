Maharaja Agrasen Palace: A Social Welfare Project by Agarwal Global Foundation in Lonavala, Maharashtra

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 4: Nestled across 8 acres of serene land in Lonavala, Maharashtra, Maharaja Agrasen Palace stands tall as a testament to both opulence and altruism. Developed as a social welfare project by the Agarwal Global Foundation, this grand establishment not only offers luxurious accommodations but also serves as a beacon of community development and upliftment.

Spread over its expansive grounds, Maharaja Agrasen Palace boasts a majestic palace with 118 rooms, a sprawling courtyard, a grand banquet hall, open-air lawn, multi-function halls, a fully-equipped gym, a luxurious spa, a dedicated toddler room, an engaging games zone, a sophisticated snooker zone, and a serene card room. These amenities are meticulously designed to provide guests with an unforgettable experience of comfort and leisure.

However, Maharaja Agrasen Palace is not just about luxury; it is deeply rooted in social responsibility. As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, the palace offers free stitching and computer classes tailored for underprivileged students from rural areas, aiming to empower them with essential skills and knowledge.

Adding to its allure, the palace features two exquisite dining destinations. Chappan Bhog, a multi-cuisine restaurant, offers a delectable buffet spread and an a la carte menu, satisfying the culinary desires of guests with diverse palates. Meanwhile, Fusion Cafe caters to guests ensuring they enjoy a delightful dining experience at any hour of the day.

Exciting developments are on the horizon for Maharaja Agrasen Palace. The revered Mahalakshmi Mandir is set to open its doors to the public on July 2024, adding a spiritual dimension to the palace's offerings. Additionally, plans are underway for the establishment of a Goshala and Rudra ashram by the end of this year, further solidifying the palace's commitment to holistic welfare.

Under the adept leadership of Mr. Nikhil Tammaiah, the Chief Operating Officer, Maharaja Agrasen Palace is managed by a team of dedicated professionals who ensure seamless operations and exceptional guest experiences. With its impeccable facilities and warm hospitality, the palace emerges as the perfect destination for weddings, promising couples a fairy-tale setting for their special day.

In essence, Maharaja Agrasen Palace transcends the traditional notion of a luxury retreat. It stands as a shining example of how hospitality and social responsibility can coexist harmoniously, enriching lives and communities while offering guests a truly remarkable experience in the heart of Lonavala, Maharashtra.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)