MAHE Bengaluru Unveils first-of-its-kind Program for the Mental & Emotional Wellbeing for Students

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 30: Manipal Academy of Higher Education Bengaluru (MAHE), a leading institution in higher education, is proud to announce the launch of Manam, a pioneering program designed to prioritize and support the mental and emotional wellbeing of its students. The initiative is part of MAHE's continued commitment to fostering a holistic learning environment. This revolutionary program will be one of its kind in the country which will support workplace readiness for students. The program will enhance student's emotional intelligence a much-required skill in any field of work.

Manam encompasses several innovative measures, including access to professional counsellors, peer support groups, a user-friendly website with self-support tools, and expert-led sessions on topics such as mindfulness, sexual wellness, and movement therapy.

Program Highlights:

- Optional, non-graded program: Students can voluntarily enroll in the program, which carries no grades or academic credits. Upon successful completion, participants will receive a Certificate of Completion, a valuable addition to their resumes.

- Eligibility and enrollment: The pilot batch will focus on second- and third-year undergraduate students, as well as postgraduate and Ph.D. students. Interested students can register through the Manam website.

- No additional fees: MAHE is offering the program at no extra cost as part of its regular curriculum.

The program covers essential topics such as the body-mind-spirit connection, understanding the conscious and subconscious mind, nervous system regulation, dealing with insecurities (e.g., body image), working with emotions like anger and frustration, and creating personalized wellness plans. These topics are delivered through deeply interactive and experiential sessions, blending cognitive and energy practices to provide students with practical tools for emotional resilience.

The program aims to equip students with higher self-awareness and emotional intelligence (EI), which are increasingly sought after by employers. Many organizations actively assess EI during their recruitment processes, and completing this program will serve as a tangible testament to these skills. By investing in students' emotional intelligence, MAHE positions itself as a forward-thinking institution that prepares its graduates to excel in today's workplace.

Prof. (Dr.) Madhu Veeraraghavan, Pro Vice Chancellor, MAHE, Bengaluru, highlighting the pioneering nature of the initiative and its alignment with Global best practices, said, "At Mahe, we wanted to create a safe space where students could openly express themselves and find the support they need. To truly understand their concerns, we conducted surveys and engaged in meaningful conversations with students. This is how Manam was born--a platform designed to offer practical solutions while making the experience engaging and enjoyable.

What makes Manam special is its scale and accessibility. MAHE is the first institute in the country to implement such an initiative at this level, ensuring that every student has access to the program. We recognize that mental well-being is just as important as academic success, and through Manam, we are committed to fostering a culture of support, awareness, and growth and mental wellness ."

Our goal is simple: to equip students with the right tools, create a judgment-free environment, and encourage them to prioritize their well-being. This isn't just about addressing challenges--it's about empowering students to navigate life with confidence. At MAHE, we believe that change begins with understanding, and Manam is a step toward building a stronger, more resilient student community".

Maheima Kapur, Core Facilitator. Manam, said, "Manam was created to normalize conversations around mental health, breaking the stigma that often prevents students from seeking help with counsellors. Through extensive student input, we designed a program that fosters self-awareness and empowers individuals to recognize when they need support.

With more than 7,000 students today and even more tomorrow, we know that counseling services alone aren't enough. That's why Manam lays a foundation for self-learning, helping students navigate their emotions while ensuring expert help is available when needed. From its name to its design, Manam speaks the language of Gen Z--making mental well-being accessible, engaging, and truly relevant to this generation."

Dr. Raghavendra Prabhu, Deputy Registrar, MAHE Bengaluru Campus, focusing on the unique aspects of the program and its relevance to students, commented, "The key objective of Manam is to normalize conversations around mental and emotional well-being on campus and strip away the taboo and stigma associated with openly sharing and reaching out for support during difficult phases.

Manam is created to normalize conversations around mental and emotional well-being, breaking the stigma around being open about the low phases in life. Through extensive student input, MAHE dragged a program that builds self-awareness and empowers individuals."

The inaugural batch is expected to commence in on Jan 31st, 2025. A dedicated website has been created manam.manipal.edu for an experiential course on Emotional well-being.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is an Institution of Eminence Deemed-to-be University. MAHE offers over 400 specializations across the Health Sciences (HS), Management, Law, Humanities & Social Sciences (MLHS), and Technology & Science (T & S) streams; through its constituent units at campuses in Manipal, Mangalore, Bangalore, Jamshedpur, and Dubai. With a remarkable track record in academics, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and significant contributions to research, MAHE has earned recognition and acclaim both nationally and internationally. In October 2020, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, awarded MAHE the prestigious Institution of Eminence status. Currently ranked 4th in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), MAHE is the preferred choice for students seeking a transformative learning experience and an enriching campus life, as well as for national & multi-national corporates looking for top talent.

