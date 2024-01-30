Malako unveils its exclusive range of soft furnishings for bedrooms and bathrooms

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 30: Malako, a distinguished name in the world of luxurious soft furnishings, is ready to present its new and exclusive range of opulent bedroom and bathroom essentials. The collection includes a variety of meticulously crafted products such as Bedcovers, Bedsheets, Duvets, Duvet Covers, Bedding Sets, Comforters, Towels, Pillows, and Blankets, all made from organic materials like Cotton and Bamboo. What differentiates Malako is its quality and aesthetics. The brand offers a diverse array of options, including plain solids, prints, embroidered and jacquard designs, with thread counts reaching up to an impressive 800TC. The result is a collection that not only epitomizes luxury but also remains affordable for consumers seeking the perfect blend of comfort and style.

Founded by Pranav Kalra, an entrepreneur equipped with an MBA from the prestigious Indian School of Business, Hyderabad, acquired in 2019, Malako originated from the need to provide premium quality products at reasonable prices. The concept stemmed from the recognition of subpar quality prevalent in most products within the category and the excessively high prices associated with premium-quality products in the market. Malako aims to bridge this gap by introducing superior products at an affordable price range.

Malako has set its sights on expanding its market influence in India. The company aims to reach untapped audiences and explore new distribution channels within the retail sector, ensuring that its premium products are accessible to a broader consumer base. Moreover, looking ahead to the future, Malako envisions establishing a substantial presence in North America and the Middle East. With a primary emphasis on e-commerce platforms, the brand aspires to make its premium and luxury products globally accessible, solidifying its position as a global leader in the luxury bedding and soft furnishings industry.

The brand's impeccable quality and designs have garnered recognition at the Economic Times Industry Leaders Awards, where Malako was honored as the 'Preferred E-commerce brand for end-to-end bedding and furnishing needs.' This accolade serves as a testament to its ongoing commitment to providing top-notch products and services to its discerning customers.

As Malako continues to redefine luxury in the domain of bedding and soft furnishings, the brand invites consumers to experience the perfect fusion of quality, aesthetics, and affordability. For those seeking to elevate their living spaces, Malako remains an unparalleled choice that exudes sophistication and comfort. Explore the exclusive range of its products today and indulge in the epitome of luxury without compromise.

To learn more about the brand, visit: https://www.malako-india.com/

